Dundee 12 Best pictures as Dundee hosts first Horror Con Northern Frights brought the event to Bonar Hall following a successful run of shows in Aberdeen. Dundee Horror Con at Bonar Hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Ellidh Aitken & heatherfowlie October 7 2023, 4.47pm

Spooky season got under way in Dundee on Saturday as the city hosted its first Horror Con event. Northern Frights brought the event to Bonar Hall following a successful run of shows in Aberdeen. It involved Victorian seance-inspired activities, a horror quiz, a cosplay contest and the opportunity for a "gruesome photoshoot". Attendees could also transform into a zombie, with tutorials by Scare Scotland on how to perfect spine-tingling undead noises and movement. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the best, and most frightening, pictures of the day. Scream wanders around the event. Dundee Horror Con at Bonar Hall. Robert Walczuk as Uncle Fester. Bruce Blaney as a McDonalds zombie. Rhiannon McInulty as Erica Draven from The Crow. Bram from Bungo Stray Dogs. As spooky as it gets! Hannah Kyle with Jigsaw on her shoulders wander around the event. 'The Family'. Derrick Young, Owner, Sculpture and Mask Maker of Split Dog Productions. Alex and Dani Stewart as the Terrifier and the Pale Little Girl. Erica Draven, Unce Fester, Michael Myers, Wednesday and Cruella.
