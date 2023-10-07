12 Best pictures as Dundee hosts first Horror Con

Spooky season got under way in Dundee on Saturday as the city hosted its first Horror Con event.

Northern Frights brought the event to Bonar Hall following a successful run of shows in Aberdeen.

It involved Victorian seance-inspired activities, a horror quiz, a cosplay contest and the opportunity for a “gruesome photoshoot”.

Attendees could also transform into a zombie, with tutorials by Scare Scotland on how to perfect spine-tingling undead noises and movement.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the best, and most frightening, pictures of the day.