Dundee-born actor tops UK box office charts with role in Saw X

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee-born actor tops UK box office charts with role in Saw X

Steven Brand plays Parker Sears, a man who comes face to face with John Kramer at a Mexican medical facility.

By Ben MacDonald
Steven Brand plays Parker Sears in Saw X
Steven Brand plays Parker Sears in Saw X. Image: Lionsgate/The Movie Times/YouTube

A Dundee-born actor stars in the latest instalment of the Saw movie series – the most popular movie in the UK.

Saw X reached the top spot at the UK box office this week, with a £1.93 million opening.

Starring opposite Tobin Bell is Steven Brand.

Steven was born in Dundee in 1969. His dad, Arthur, was a telecom engineer and mum, Irene, a design draughtswoman.

In the film he appears as Parker Sears, a new character who comes face to face with the ‘jigsaw killer’, John Kramer.

Discussing his character, Steven said: “He is suffering from thyroid cancer and he arrives at this facility in Mexico City to have treatment. He meets John Kramer who is also suffering from cancer.

“He comes into this world hoping to find a cure in the hope to give him a new lease of life and how that pans out.”

Tobin Bell plays John Kramer in the Saw series
Tobin Bell plays the ‘jigsaw killer’ John Kramer in the series. Image: Lionsgate/Alexandro Bolaños Escamilla

Steven feels that the new movie gives viewers the chance to look deeper into Kramer’s disturbing way of thinking.

He said: “It’s a really cool story. The set up and the journey of all the characters is intriguing.

“It’s complex, there’s surprises on every corner.

“You really dig deeper into the psyche of John and the other characters. This movie feels like a deeper story.”

Returning home for his career

Steven and his family moved from Dundee when he was younger to live in Africa. Growing up he spent nine years in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

He moved back to the UK to work in TV, getting his first role opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones in The Darling Buds of May.

More TV work followed, including the role of Adam Cooke in Casualty and Chris Rawlings in Doctors.

Hollywood then came calling, as Steven faced off against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the 2002 film The Scorpion King.

Steven Brand as Memnon in The Scorpion King
Steven faced off against Dwayne Johnson in The Scorpion King. Image: Moviestore/Shutterstock

He has also starred in Netflix’s The Sandman, Vikings: Valhalla and voiced Henry Baker in the Call of Duty video game series.

Steven’s appearance in Saw X arrives on the same week Dundee-trained Ncuti Gatwa was spotted filming scenes for Doctor Who wearing a kilt.

More from Dundee

Craig Glenday has been the editor of Guinness World Records since 2005. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson
Why Guinness World Records editor Craig Glenday is swapping London for Dundee
A92 between Dundee and Arbroath.
Motorists to face diversions during work on A92 between Dundee and Arbroath
New Olympia manager, Fraser Calderwood. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee.
Dundee Olympia unveils new manager ahead of public reopening
There could be some flooding on some roads in Perthshire.
Amber warning for rain in Perthshire as Tayside and Fife issued flood alert
Ian Reynolds, Bounty Competitions director Calvin Davidson and Ryan Walton with their new cars
Dundee workmates both win dream cars in separate prize draws
Sharyn Farnan runs SookSouk on Perth Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
11 of the best places to buy pre-loved clothing in Dundee
Innoflate Dundee will close
Innoflate closes Dundee branch temporarily due to 'isolated issue'
2
Baldovie House, the former Michelin Clubbie. Image: Westport Property
Bid to transform former Michelin Athletic Club building into 'high-quality' gym
Graeme Armstrong and Dundonian rapper Eugene in Dundee filming the BBC series Street Gangs
Kirkton riots feature in new BBC series as host shocked at 'alarming' Dundee deprivation
8
David Walliams is heading for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
David Walliams to meet fans at Dundee book signing

Conversation