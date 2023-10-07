Dundee-born actor tops UK box office charts with role in Saw X

A Dundee-born actor stars in the latest instalment of the Saw movie series – the most popular movie in the UK.

Saw X reached the top spot at the UK box office this week, with a £1.93 million opening.

Starring opposite Tobin Bell is Steven Brand.

Steven was born in Dundee in 1969. His dad, Arthur, was a telecom engineer and mum, Irene, a design draughtswoman.

In the film he appears as Parker Sears, a new character who comes face to face with the ‘jigsaw killer’, John Kramer.

Discussing his character, Steven said: “He is suffering from thyroid cancer and he arrives at this facility in Mexico City to have treatment. He meets John Kramer who is also suffering from cancer.

“He comes into this world hoping to find a cure in the hope to give him a new lease of life and how that pans out.”

Steven feels that the new movie gives viewers the chance to look deeper into Kramer’s disturbing way of thinking.

He said: “It’s a really cool story. The set up and the journey of all the characters is intriguing.

“It’s complex, there’s surprises on every corner.

“You really dig deeper into the psyche of John and the other characters. This movie feels like a deeper story.”

Returning home for his career

Steven and his family moved from Dundee when he was younger to live in Africa. Growing up he spent nine years in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

He moved back to the UK to work in TV, getting his first role opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones in The Darling Buds of May.

More TV work followed, including the role of Adam Cooke in Casualty and Chris Rawlings in Doctors.

Hollywood then came calling, as Steven faced off against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the 2002 film The Scorpion King.

He has also starred in Netflix’s The Sandman, Vikings: Valhalla and voiced Henry Baker in the Call of Duty video game series.

Steven’s appearance in Saw X arrives on the same week Dundee-trained Ncuti Gatwa was spotted filming scenes for Doctor Who wearing a kilt.