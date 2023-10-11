Body of man recovered after search in River Tay near Dundee

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Tay in Dundee after a search operation last night.

Police, a coastguard helicopter and RNLI Broughty Ferry all attended the scene after reports of a concern for a person on Tuesday night.

Tay Road Bridge was closed for around 20 minutes during the incident.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The age and identity of the man is currently unknown.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 8.05pm on Tuesday, October 10, officers were called to a report of concern for a person in the Newport-on-Tay area of Fife.

“Emergency services attended, and the body of a man was recovered from the River Tay.

“There are no suspicious circumstances, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A HM Coastguard spokesperson added: “We had both Broughty Ferry lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter attend an incident in the Tay.

“We can give no further details at this stage as it was a police incident.

“Our assets were released from the incident at around 11.30pm.”