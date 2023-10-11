Dundee Body of man recovered after search in River Tay near Dundee Emergency services attended the incident on Tuesday night. By Kieran Webster October 11 2023, 9.58am Share Body of man recovered after search in River Tay near Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4780145/body-recovered-river-tay-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment A HM Coastguard Helicopter attended the incident. Image: Supplied The body of a man has been recovered from the River Tay in Dundee after a search operation last night. Police, a coastguard helicopter and RNLI Broughty Ferry all attended the scene after reports of a concern for a person on Tuesday night. Tay Road Bridge was closed for around 20 minutes during the incident. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. The search ended at around 11.30pm on Tuesday. Image: Supplied The age and identity of the man is currently unknown. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 8.05pm on Tuesday, October 10, officers were called to a report of concern for a person in the Newport-on-Tay area of Fife. “Emergency services attended, and the body of a man was recovered from the River Tay. “There are no suspicious circumstances, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.” A HM Coastguard spokesperson added: “We had both Broughty Ferry lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter attend an incident in the Tay. “We can give no further details at this stage as it was a police incident. “Our assets were released from the incident at around 11.30pm.”
Conversation