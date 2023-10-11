Dundee football fans tell of Luton Airport fire chaos as they face missing crunch Euro 2024 clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee football fans tell of Luton Airport fire chaos as they face missing crunch Euro 2024 clash

Boars Rock regulars may not make it to Seville in time for Scotland's Euro 2024 clash with Spain.

By Lindsey Hamilton

A group of Dundee football fans heading to Seville for Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain have been caught up in the Luton Airport fire drama.

Five members of the Boars Rock Tartan Army don’t know if they can get to the Estadio La Cartuja in time for the game on Thursday night.

The quintet are now waiting in Luton for word to see if they will all make it to Seville later today.

‘It was utter chaos at Luton’

Group member Billy Murphy and his son Liam flew to Luton from Edinburgh on Tuesday, with the journey to Seville supposed to take place the next day.

Billy said: “Liam and I got to Luton Airport around 9pm last night [Tuesday] just as everything was kicking off.

Luton airport fire
The fire at Luton Airport. Image: PA

“When we arrived there was utter chaos. We could see blue lights and fire engines everywhere.

“We could also see the flames at the airport.”

‘We’re just waiting to see’

While at the hotel, Billy received word the flight their friends were getting from Edinburgh to Luton had been cancelled.

Dundee lads caught up in Luton airport fire
Billy Murphy and his son Liam. Image: Billy Murphy

He said: “We are all due to fly to Seville from Luton at 6pm tonight [Wednesday].

“The guys in Dundee have been able to book other flights to Zurich to take them on to Seville.

“However, Liam and I are waiting to see if we will get to fly out of Luton at 6pm or not.

“We aren’t getting told very much but we do know the airport is meant to be open again from 3pm so we may get out.

“I suppose it depends if there is a backlog or if our scheduled flight will take off as planned.”

Luton airport fire
Boars Rock. Image: Gareth Jennings/ DC Thomson

Billy says him and his son are due to do a bit of travelling after the game.

They hoped to visit Madrid, Barcelona and Lyon in France, before ending up in Lille for Scotland’s friendly against France on October 17.

He said: “We really want to make it to Seville for the qualifier there and then the rest of our trip rests on us arriving in time and moving on from there.”

Return win would be ‘sweet’

Thursday night’s match is the return fixture between the two sides after Scotland ran out 2-0 winners in Hampden in March.

After the game, Spain captain Rodri accused the Scots of wasting time and playing “rubbish” during the Group A meeting.

Scotland assistant coach John Carver labelled the comments “disrespectful”, adding that they would make another win over Spain this week even sweeter.

Meanwhile, Spanish FA chiefs say they chose Seville to host Scotland in their Euro 2024 rematch because they are desperate for “revenge”.

More from Dundee

Penny Sivewright says she was attacked in her home and that her dog, Barney, was stolen. Image: Penny Sivewright
Dundee woman's dog stolen as she was attacked at home
woman's death Dundee
Death of woman, 20, in Dundee flat deemed 'not suspicious'
A HM Coastguard Helicopter in Broughty Ferry.
Body of man recovered after search in River Tay near Dundee
Paul Coombes admitted raiding Marini's again.
Serial Dundee chip shop raider jailed for repeat strike at city fish bar
Search of the Tay
Emergency services searching River Tay Dundee
House fire Dundee
Firefighters forced to break door down at scene of Dundee house blaze
Bayne's Bakery in Lochee is set for an upgrade
Bayne's Bakery in Lochee set to move to bigger site as plans approved
A vintage kilo sale
£20-a-kilo vintage autumn clothes sale coming to Dundee
Reece Fraser at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Dundee thug bit part of rival's ear off in brutal assault at Pout nightclub
Bus remains at Blackness Avenue tenement
Blackness Avenue: Xplore bus remains wedged in building three days after crash

Conversation