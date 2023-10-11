Dundee football fans tell of Luton Airport fire chaos as they face missing crunch Euro 2024 clash

A group of Dundee football fans heading to Seville for Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain have been caught up in the Luton Airport fire drama.

Five members of the Boars Rock Tartan Army don’t know if they can get to the Estadio La Cartuja in time for the game on Thursday night.

The quintet are now waiting in Luton for word to see if they will all make it to Seville later today.

‘It was utter chaos at Luton’

Group member Billy Murphy and his son Liam flew to Luton from Edinburgh on Tuesday, with the journey to Seville supposed to take place the next day.

Billy said: “Liam and I got to Luton Airport around 9pm last night [Tuesday] just as everything was kicking off.

“When we arrived there was utter chaos. We could see blue lights and fire engines everywhere.

“We could also see the flames at the airport.”

‘We’re just waiting to see’

While at the hotel, Billy received word the flight their friends were getting from Edinburgh to Luton had been cancelled.

He said: “We are all due to fly to Seville from Luton at 6pm tonight [Wednesday].

“The guys in Dundee have been able to book other flights to Zurich to take them on to Seville.

“However, Liam and I are waiting to see if we will get to fly out of Luton at 6pm or not.

“We aren’t getting told very much but we do know the airport is meant to be open again from 3pm so we may get out.

“I suppose it depends if there is a backlog or if our scheduled flight will take off as planned.”

Billy says him and his son are due to do a bit of travelling after the game.

They hoped to visit Madrid, Barcelona and Lyon in France, before ending up in Lille for Scotland’s friendly against France on October 17.

He said: “We really want to make it to Seville for the qualifier there and then the rest of our trip rests on us arriving in time and moving on from there.”

Return win would be ‘sweet’

Thursday night’s match is the return fixture between the two sides after Scotland ran out 2-0 winners in Hampden in March.

After the game, Spain captain Rodri accused the Scots of wasting time and playing “rubbish” during the Group A meeting.

Scotland assistant coach John Carver labelled the comments “disrespectful”, adding that they would make another win over Spain this week even sweeter.

Meanwhile, Spanish FA chiefs say they chose Seville to host Scotland in their Euro 2024 rematch because they are desperate for “revenge”.