Home News Dundee

Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla fears she may never see parents again amid Gaza bombardment

The wife of Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf says her parents are "terrified" about what could happen next.

By Alasdair Clark
Humza Yousaf with his wife Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla, daughter and step-daughter. Image: PA
Humza Yousaf with his wife Nadia El-Nakla, daughter and step-daughter (left). Image: PA

Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla has spoken about her fear she may never see her parents again as they are unable escape Gaza.

West End councillor Ms El-Nakla – who is married to First Minister Humza Yousaf – told how her mum has not slept in Monday and feels as if “every part of her body is shaking”.

She also revealed some of her family members have had their homes destroyed in missile strikes.

Her parents Elizabeth El-Nakla and Maged El-Nakla, who live in Dundee, had been visiting family in the Palestinian territory.

‘They are caught up in a war’

The councillor told the BBC: “They are now caught up in a war situation.

“My mother says that there is continual bombardment from land, sea and air.”

She added: “At times my arms feel like lead and it feels like I am just living in a nightmare for them. So I can’t understand how they feel.”

The couple had hoped to escape via the Rafah border between Gaza and Egypt on Friday, but Ms El-Nakla said it was bombed and that there is no way out.

She fears they could also face an impossible situation even if the border does reopen as other relatives do not have a UK passport.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla. Image: Nadia El-Nakla.

Her family in the area includes her brother and his young children, including Ms El-Nakla’s eight-week old nephew.

She said: “Every time the bombs go off his arms just flail in fear. I fear that his little heart can’t take that continual bombardment.”

The Foreign Office has said it is speaking with Egypt about maintaining the land crossing.

Hamas militants launched an attack on Israel during the first minister’s parents-in-law’s visit, killing 1,200 people according to officials in the country.

Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla’s gran and nephews, twins Amjid and Majid.<br />Image: Nadia El-Nakla

It has prompted an eruption of violence, with Palestinian officials saying Israeli airstrikes have killed over 1,000 people.

Ms El-Nakla expressed concern about the language as a result of the conflict, including claims Gaza would be “obliterated”.

“It puts the complete fear into me that I am never going to see them again,” she said.

She also told the broadcaster: “This needs to be a time when medical resources, food, water, basic human needs are met. That is international law.

“It is really vital.”

Ms El-Nakla says has a number of fears for her family: “First is they die. Second is they are starving. Three is the house is put to rubble and they are in camps.

“That is really scary.”

Conversation