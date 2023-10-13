Police, firefighters and ambulance on scene of blaze above Dundee bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police, firefighters and ambulance on scene of blaze above Dundee bar

Police have closed the road to traffic and pedestrians in the ongoing incident.

By Ellidh Aitken
Emergency services have closed the road where South Tay Street meets Westport, Dundee.
Emergency services have closed the road where South Tay Street meets Westport, Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Emergency services have descended on Dundee’s Westport after a fire in a top-floor flat.

Police, fire and ambulance services are all currently at the scene where South Tay Street meets Westport.

Workers from a business in the building said they were evacuated shortly after 11.30am.

They said they could see smoke billowing from the top floor above the West House bar.

Police have closed the road to traffic and pedestrians.

Witnesses said they saw smoke coming from the top floor flat. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that an emergency call was made at 11.30am.

Three fire appliances are at the scene as well as a response vehicle.

One witness who parked her car on the street told The Courier: “I parked my car at around 11.40am but I can’t get out now.

“The two windows were boarded up so not sure if anyone lives there.

“My other half is still stuck in Tay Court Surgery.

“The police said there is still glass falling.”

An ambulance was called to the scene. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Police closed the road. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A worker from La Baguette sandwich shop on Westport said: “We were in the shop and saw there was a fire upstairs.

“We were evacuated from that shop at around 11.30am.

“We just saw smoke right at the top floor.”

Firefighters called to blaze in Dundee

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.30am on Friday, 13 October to reports of a dwelling fire on South Tay Street, Dundee.

“Operations control mobilised three fire appliances to the scene where crews remain in attendance working to extinguish the fire.

“Three casualties suffering from slight smoke inhalation have been treated by Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted.

More follows

More from Dundee

Bus at Blackness Avenue tenement
Blackness Avenue crash: Xplore Dundee bus set to be removed from tenement
Humza Yousaf Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla
Retired Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla pleads for humanity in tearful video from Gaza
A high-rise block of flats in Dundee.
Residents at Dundee multi forced to use bottled water to shower
Will Sergeant. Image: Alex Hurst
Echo & the Bunnymen founder to talk about his memoirs at Dundee event
The trial heard allegations relating to Healthcare Enviromental Services in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Trial of Dundee 'body parts stockpiling' medical waste firm director collapses
Dundee Asda worker Sam Wills and her campaign for breast cancer awarness
Dundee Asda worker who campaigned to check for lumps given breast cancer diagnosis
Items from Groucho's - the former Dundee record shop - sold Tuesday
Boxes of vinyl from legendary Dundee record shop Groucho’s fetch £17k+ at auction
Sterling outlet store Dundee
New Sterling Furniture Outlet Store in Dundee offers discounts up to 60%
HMS Unicorn
HMS Unicorn given museum accreditation status - almost 50 years after public attraction first…
Three striking looks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Street style: Six trendy shoppers in Dundee talk us through their outfits

Conversation