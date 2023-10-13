Police, firefighters and ambulance on scene of blaze above Dundee bar

Emergency services have descended on Dundee’s Westport after a fire in a top-floor flat.

Police, fire and ambulance services are all currently at the scene where South Tay Street meets Westport.

Workers from a business in the building said they were evacuated shortly after 11.30am.

They said they could see smoke billowing from the top floor above the West House bar.

Police have closed the road to traffic and pedestrians.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that an emergency call was made at 11.30am.

Three fire appliances are at the scene as well as a response vehicle.

One witness who parked her car on the street told The Courier: “I parked my car at around 11.40am but I can’t get out now.

“The two windows were boarded up so not sure if anyone lives there.

“My other half is still stuck in Tay Court Surgery.

“The police said there is still glass falling.”

A worker from La Baguette sandwich shop on Westport said: “We were in the shop and saw there was a fire upstairs.

“We were evacuated from that shop at around 11.30am.

“We just saw smoke right at the top floor.”

Firefighters called to blaze in Dundee

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.30am on Friday, 13 October to reports of a dwelling fire on South Tay Street, Dundee.

“Operations control mobilised three fire appliances to the scene where crews remain in attendance working to extinguish the fire.

“Three casualties suffering from slight smoke inhalation have been treated by Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted.

More follows