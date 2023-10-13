Phil Welsh’s wife overwhelmed by mural tribute to Dundee dad at skate park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Phil Welsh’s wife overwhelmed by mural tribute to Dundee dad at skate park

Graffiti artist Syke has created the work of art in memory of Phil at Dudhope skate park.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Phil Welsh mural
Lesley Nicoll with the work at Dudhope Skate Park. Image: Lesley Nicoll

The family of Dundee campaigner Phil Welsh, who died suddenly at the weekend, say they are “blown away” by a larger than life mural in his memory.

The work was done by Dundee graffiti artist Syke – Symon Matheson – at Dudhope Skate Park only days after Phil’s death shocked hundreds of people across the city.

The work was a complete surprise for Phil’s wife Lesley Nicoll, who was taken to see it for the first time on Thursday.

Death came after becoming ill

Phil Welsh, 54, died in Ninewells Hospital on Saturday after taking ill at his West End home earlier that morning.

Despite receiving CPR from his wife Lesley, the couple’s daughter Kirsty and paramedics, he couldn’t be saved.

His death comes six years after his son Lee took his own life in 2017.

Since Lee’s death Phil and Lesley have campaigned tirelessly for a 24-7 self referral crisis centre for Dundee.

Phil Welsh death
Phil on holiday in Bulgaria in August. Image: Lesley Nicoll

Their dream was fulfilled at the end of August with the opening of Hope Point Community Wellbeing Centre on South Ward Road.

The 24-hour facility provides support to anyone struggling with their mental health via text, phone or in person without a referral from a GP.

Since his death hundreds of tributes have poured in from across the city and beyond.

Dundee mural tribute to campaigner Phil Welsh

The mural at the skatepark is in recognition of Phil being able to secure lighting for the skaters a few years ago.

Lesley said: “Kirsty’s partner Lewis is a skater and he and a few of the other skaters arranged this with Symon.

“I knew nothing about it until they took me to see it on Thursday.

Phil Welsh tribute mural
Lesley and Kirsty at the mural. Image: Lesley Nicoll

“I am completely blown away by it.”

Artist Symon Matheson said: “Grieving is a difficult time when you lose someone. If I can help by giving a few hours of my time then I’m happy to help.”

Family ‘overwhelmed’ by support

Lesley says she has been overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages of support she has received.

She said: “Myself, Kirsty and Poppy [Lee’s daughter] want to thank each and everyone for the wonderful messages and flowers and cards.

“Phil was one of a kind that clicked with whoever he met, be it through work, the union or the soul scene, and not forgetting his scooter friends.

“He just had this aura around him.

Phil Welsh mural
Phil Welsh and Lesley Nicoll. Image: Lesley Nicoll

“He was unwell but myself and Kirsty never thought for one minute he was ready to leave us.”

Lesley said that only once a post-mortem has been carried out will she be able to arrange Phil’s funeral.

“It’s such a difficult time but it has given Kirsty and I time to decide what we want to say.”

In the meantime tributes continue to flood in.

Phil Welsh tribute mural
Phil with union colleagues. Image: DC Thomson

Phil was secretary of the Dundee University branch of Unison.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “Everyone at the branch, and in the wider Unison family, is devastated at the loss of such a good man who was also an amazing, passionate leader for all members.”

Among the many charities Phil and Lesley raised funds for is the Haven – the Hearing Voices Network.

A spokesperson said: “So sad to hear of the sudden death of our good friend Phil Welsh.

“The Not In Vain for Lee campaign focused on mental health with Phil and Lesley pivotal in raising thousands for good causes supporting mental health groups across the city.”

