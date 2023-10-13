Phil Welsh’s wife overwhelmed by mural tribute to Dundee dad at skate park

The family of Dundee campaigner Phil Welsh, who died suddenly at the weekend, say they are “blown away” by a larger than life mural in his memory.

The work was done by Dundee graffiti artist Syke – Symon Matheson – at Dudhope Skate Park only days after Phil’s death shocked hundreds of people across the city.

The work was a complete surprise for Phil’s wife Lesley Nicoll, who was taken to see it for the first time on Thursday.

Death came after becoming ill

Phil Welsh, 54, died in Ninewells Hospital on Saturday after taking ill at his West End home earlier that morning.

Despite receiving CPR from his wife Lesley, the couple’s daughter Kirsty and paramedics, he couldn’t be saved.

His death comes six years after his son Lee took his own life in 2017.

Since Lee’s death Phil and Lesley have campaigned tirelessly for a 24-7 self referral crisis centre for Dundee.

Their dream was fulfilled at the end of August with the opening of Hope Point Community Wellbeing Centre on South Ward Road.

The 24-hour facility provides support to anyone struggling with their mental health via text, phone or in person without a referral from a GP.

Since his death hundreds of tributes have poured in from across the city and beyond.

Dundee mural tribute to campaigner Phil Welsh

The mural at the skatepark is in recognition of Phil being able to secure lighting for the skaters a few years ago.

Lesley said: “Kirsty’s partner Lewis is a skater and he and a few of the other skaters arranged this with Symon.

“I knew nothing about it until they took me to see it on Thursday.

“I am completely blown away by it.”

Artist Symon Matheson said: “Grieving is a difficult time when you lose someone. If I can help by giving a few hours of my time then I’m happy to help.”

Family ‘overwhelmed’ by support

Lesley says she has been overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages of support she has received.

She said: “Myself, Kirsty and Poppy [Lee’s daughter] want to thank each and everyone for the wonderful messages and flowers and cards.

“Phil was one of a kind that clicked with whoever he met, be it through work, the union or the soul scene, and not forgetting his scooter friends.

“He just had this aura around him.

“He was unwell but myself and Kirsty never thought for one minute he was ready to leave us.”

Lesley said that only once a post-mortem has been carried out will she be able to arrange Phil’s funeral.

“It’s such a difficult time but it has given Kirsty and I time to decide what we want to say.”

In the meantime tributes continue to flood in.

Phil was secretary of the Dundee University branch of Unison.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “Everyone at the branch, and in the wider Unison family, is devastated at the loss of such a good man who was also an amazing, passionate leader for all members.”

Among the many charities Phil and Lesley raised funds for is the Haven – the Hearing Voices Network.

A spokesperson said: “So sad to hear of the sudden death of our good friend Phil Welsh.

“The Not In Vain for Lee campaign focused on mental health with Phil and Lesley pivotal in raising thousands for good causes supporting mental health groups across the city.”