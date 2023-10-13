Concern grows for missing Dundee man

Concern is growing for a Dundee man who has been missing for five days.

Robert King, 54, was last seen in the Myrekirk Road area of the city on October 8.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace him.

Concern is growing for Robert’s welfare

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace a 54-year-old man reported missing in Dundee.

“Robert Hardie King was last seen around 6.30pm on Sunday, 8 October in the Myrekirk Road area of the city.

“He has connections in the Hilltown Terrace area.”

Robert is described as around 5ft 10ins, has greying hair and sometimes wears glasses. It is not known what he is wearing

Inspector Jill Dolan said: “Robert has not been seen recently and his family groiswing concerned for his welfare.

“It is important that we trace him to make sure he is well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Robert or might know where he is to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2421 of Thursday, 12 October, 2023.