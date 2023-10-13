Concern grows for missing Dundee man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Concern grows for missing Dundee man

Robert King, 54, has not been seen for five days.

By Lindsey Hamilton
missing Dundee man
Robert King. Image: Police Scotland

Concern is growing for a Dundee man who has been missing for five days.

Robert King, 54, was last seen in the Myrekirk Road area of the city on October 8.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace him.

Concern is growing for Robert’s welfare

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace a 54-year-old man reported missing in Dundee.

“Robert Hardie King was last seen around 6.30pm on Sunday, 8 October in the Myrekirk Road area of the city.

“He has connections in the Hilltown Terrace area.”

Robert  is described as around 5ft 10ins, has greying hair and sometimes wears glasses. It is not known what he is wearing

Inspector Jill Dolan said: “Robert has not been seen recently and his family  groiswing concerned for his welfare.

“It is important that we trace him to make sure he is well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Robert or might know where he is to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2421 of Thursday, 12 October, 2023.

