Police launch probe after two deliberate car fires in Dundee

Police have launched an investigation after two cars were deliberately set on fire in Dundee.

An Audi RS3 TFSI Quattro was set alight outside a property on Stewart’s Lane, Lochee at around 12.30am on Sunday.

A short time later, officers attended a report of a BMW X3 car on fire in Charleston Drive, which caused significant damage to four other nearby vehicles.

No one was injured and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Detective Constable David Feeney, of Dundee CID, said: “Thankfully nobody has been injured as a result of these reckless acts.

“While we are not linking the incidents at this stage, we are keeping an open mind about whether they are connected.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have seen anything suspicious, to get in touch.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage that could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0150 of Sunday October 15.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”