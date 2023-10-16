Dundee Man in Ninewells after falling from Dundee multi Police say inquiries into the incident are ongoing. By Ellidh Aitken October 16 2023, 1.35pm Share Man in Ninewells after falling from Dundee multi Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4784231/hilltown-court-dundee-man-hospital/ Copy Link 0 comment A man was taken to hospital after falling from Dundee's Hilltown Court on Sunday morning. A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a multi-storey building in Dundee. Emergency services were called to Hilltown Court at around 5.45am on Sunday following a report of a man falling from a building. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. Police Scotland confirmed the incident, which they are not treating as suspicious, is being investigated. The man fell from a flat in Hilltown Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Man was ‘shouting for help’ from flat An eyewitness told The Courier that a man had been “shouting for help” from a flat in the early hours. He said the person had climbed out of the building. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.45am on Sunday, 15 October 2023, police were called to Hilltown Court, Dundee, following a report of a man having fallen from a building. “The man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
