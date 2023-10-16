Man in Ninewells after falling from Dundee multi

A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a multi-storey building in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Hilltown Court at around 5.45am on Sunday following a report of a man falling from a building.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Police Scotland confirmed the incident, which they are not treating as suspicious, is being investigated.

Man was ‘shouting for help’ from flat

An eyewitness told The Courier that a man had been “shouting for help” from a flat in the early hours.

He said the person had climbed out of the building.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.45am on Sunday, 15 October 2023, police were called to Hilltown Court, Dundee, following a report of a man having fallen from a building.

“The man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”