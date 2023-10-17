Humza Yousaf to reaffirm SNP support for Dundee Eden project in conference speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Humza Yousaf to reaffirm SNP support for Dundee Eden project in conference speech

The First Minister is expected to speak about the project in his address to SNP members at the party conference.

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

First Minister Humza Yousaf is expected to use his address to SNP conference on Tuesday to reaffirm his support for the Eden Project in Dundee.

The regeneration of the former gasworks on East Dock Street is seen as key to the city’s future success, boosting the local economy by an estimated £20 million a year.

The Courier understands Mr Yousaf will use his first major speech to his party’s conference as leader to say he is “delighted” to continue support for plan.

Mr Yousaf – who lives in the city – is expected to say: “In Dundee, a city close to my heart, the SNP will support the superb regeneration of the city’s disused gasworks into a new Eden Project.

“A beacon for regeneration and green tourism.”

Humza Yousaf visits the Eden Project site with council leader John Alexander.
Humza Yousaf visits the Eden Project site with council leader John Alexander.

Members of the SNP have been meeting in Aberdeen for the first conference since former first minister Nicola Sturgeon resigned as leader.

Mr Yousaf, who secured support from the party faithful for his independence strategy, will also use his speech say he will put the economy front and centre of a campaign for independence.

The party will now treat winning a majority of seats at the General Election as a mandate to negotiate withdrawal from the UK.

Mr Yousaf is expected to say: “Around of half of our fellow Scots already support independence. I have no doubt that we can turn that half into a sustained majority.

“We will do so when we concentrate not on the how – but on the why.

“At the next election, page one line one of our manifesto will say ‘vote SNP for Scotland to become an independent country’.”

The SNP leader is speak on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He is also to announce that in each of the next three years, the Scottish Government will provide an extra £100 million to improve NHS inpatient and day-case waiting lists.

Mr Yousaf will add: “Post-pandemic, we are working hard to reduce NHS waiting times – and we have seen a significant reduction in the longest waits since targets were announced last July.

“I am announcing today that in each of the next three years we will invest an extra £100 million to cut waiting lists.

“This additional funding will enable us to maximise capacity, build greater resilience in the system and deliver year-on-year reductions in the number of patients who have waited too long for treatment.

“That will reduce waiting lists by an estimated 100,000 patients by 2026.”

The SNP autumn conference continues until Tuesday at the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen.

Read more about what’s happening at conference on our politics pages here.

Listen to our SNP conference preview interview with SNP MP Pete Wishart on our politics podcast, The Stooshie, here.

