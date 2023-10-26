Dundee boy still waiting for medication nearly a year after ADHD and autism diagnosis

A Dundee mum whose eight-year-old son told her he “didn’t want to be here any more” due to his autism and ADHD symptoms says he has waited nearly a year to receive medication after his diagnosis.

Lyall Murdoch, now nine, lives with his mum, Genna Towns, and younger sister, River Rose, in a flat with locks on the windows in case he is unable to control his impulse to harm himself.

Genna, who has ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) herself, says the condition causes her son to struggle with concentration and regulating his emotions.

His actions can also be unpredictable.

Lyall was diagnosed with ADHD in December last year, having already received an autism diagnosis three months earlier.

Since then, his mum and his gran, Sharon Murdoch, claim they have been told the youngster is “not a priority” by the NHS’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and he has not received any prescribed medication to help.

NHS Tayside has since apologised for the delay and the “distress” caused.

Mum says Lyall would be ‘different child’ with ADHD medication

Genna first knew something was wrong when Lyall was a toddler.

He was non-verbal until he was three and liked things to be in order, but it was his ADHD symptoms that she struggled with the most.

She told The Courier: “I know deep inside that he is going to be a different child (with the medication).

“Sometimes he needs put (in his room) with the door closed, he can be kicking off and hurting his four-year-old sister.

“When he was eight he was saying he didn’t want to be here any more.

“When I phone CAMHS they say he is not a priority.”

Gran Sharon said: “He has vocalised that he doesn’t want to be here.

“It brings you to your knees. How do you relax around him when he’s not within your line of sight?

“The only time you can relax is when he is sleeping.”

NHS Tayside sorry for ‘anxiety and distress’ during ADHD and autism wait

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Health boards across Scotland have been impacted by an increase in referrals to CAMHS.

“We recognise that waiting times for neurodevelopmental services within CAMHS are longer than we would like and our teams are working hard to improve waiting times.

“We have been in touch with the family directly to apologise for the delay and for the anxiety and distress this has caused.

“We have also provided signposting and information to ensure further supports are in place whilst they await an appointment.

Medication plays a small part in the management of ADHD

“Recognising that medication plays a small part in the management of ADHD, CAMHS clinicians recommend that parents join NHS Tayside’s Parenting In Control group which can help understand and support the specific needs of a child with a diagnosis of ADHD.

“This group has been very well received by other parents in supporting children, young people and their families.

“Parents can also use the new CAMHS Parental Portal where they can access support whilst they are waiting for an appointment.

“Any parent who wishes to access or know more about either of these supports should contact the service.”