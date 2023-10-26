Dundee boy still waiting for medication nearly a year after ADHD and autism diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boy still waiting for medication nearly a year after ADHD and autism diagnosis

Lyall Murdoch's mum claims her son told her he "didn't want to be here any more".

By Ellidh Aitken
Sharon Murdoch says her grandson, Lyall, has been waiting nearly a year for ADHD and autism medication. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Sharon Murdoch says her grandson, Lyall, has been waiting nearly a year for ADHD and autism medication. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Dundee mum whose eight-year-old son told her he “didn’t want to be here any more” due to his autism and ADHD symptoms says he has waited nearly a year to receive medication after his diagnosis.

Lyall Murdoch, now nine, lives with his mum, Genna Towns, and younger sister, River Rose, in a flat with locks on the windows in case he is unable to control his impulse to harm himself.

Genna, who has ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) herself, says the condition causes her son to struggle with concentration and regulating his emotions.

His actions can also be unpredictable.

Lyall was diagnosed with ADHD and autism last year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Lyall was diagnosed with ADHD in December last year, having already received an autism diagnosis three months earlier.

Since then, his mum and his gran, Sharon Murdoch, claim they have been told the youngster is “not a priority” by the NHS’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and he has not received any prescribed medication to help.

NHS Tayside has since apologised for the delay and the “distress” caused.

Mum says Lyall would be ‘different child’ with ADHD medication

Genna first knew something was wrong when Lyall was a toddler.

He was non-verbal until he was three and liked things to be in order, but it was his ADHD symptoms that she struggled with the most.

She told The Courier: “I know deep inside that he is going to be a different child (with the medication).

“Sometimes he needs put (in his room) with the door closed, he can be kicking off and hurting his four-year-old sister.

“When he was eight he was saying he didn’t want to be here any more.

“When I phone CAMHS they say he is not a priority.”

Lyall with his gran, Sharon. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Gran Sharon said: “He has vocalised that he doesn’t want to be here.

“It brings you to your knees. How do you relax around him when he’s not within your line of sight?

“The only time you can relax is when he is sleeping.”

NHS Tayside sorry for ‘anxiety and distress’ during ADHD and autism wait

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Health boards across Scotland have been impacted by an increase in referrals to CAMHS.

“We recognise that waiting times for neurodevelopmental services within CAMHS are longer than we would like and our teams are working hard to improve waiting times.

“We have been in touch with the family directly to apologise for the delay and for the anxiety and distress this has caused.

“We have also provided signposting and information to ensure further supports are in place whilst they await an appointment.

Medication plays a small part in the management of ADHD

“Recognising that medication plays a small part in the management of ADHD, CAMHS clinicians recommend that parents join NHS Tayside’s Parenting In Control group which can help understand and support the specific needs of a child with a diagnosis of ADHD.

“This group has been very well received by other parents in supporting children, young people and their families.

“Parents can also use the new CAMHS Parental Portal where they can access support whilst they are waiting for an appointment.

“Any parent who wishes to access or know more about either of these supports should contact the service.”

