Home News Dundee

Telephone House: Student accommodation complete with cinema and yoga studio planned for BT building

The Ward Road building has been occupied by the telecom giant since 1976.

By Laura Devlin
Student accommodation plans for Telephone House on Ward Road. Image: Stallan-Brand.
Student accommodation plans for Telephone House on Ward Road. Image: Stallan-Brand.

Plans for student accommodation complete with a cinema and yoga studio have been lodged for Telephone House in Dundee.

The building, which sits on the corner of West Bell Street and Ward Road, has been occupied by BT since 1976.

But the telecom giant will vacate next year when their new purpose-built office at West Marketgait opens.

An application has now been submitted to Dundee City Council to covert the soon-to-be empty office block into 417 high-quality student rooms.

If the plans are given the green-light, a range of accommodation will be created from the ground floor through to level six.

An artist impression of how the student accommodation could look. Image: Stallan-Brand.

A cinema, a gym with a yoga studio, study and game rooms, and a library are also included in the ambitious proposals.

In a supporting statement, the applicants – Hindscarth Estates – outline how the 1970s building is no longer fit to be used as an office block.

The statement read: “Whilst the premises are currently occupied by BT, they will be vacating the building in the third quarter of 2024.

“It is no longer suitable for modern day office occupiers and landlords who are looking for a significantly different offer and flexible floorspace.

Telephone House as it looks now. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.

“The building presents an exciting opportunity to carefully bring it back into viable use through the delivery of a best in class purpose built student accommodation that meets the needs of students and meets a much needed demand to support higher education faculties in Dundee.”

The applicants added: “The application site at Telephone House, is situated in an area of high student density, near to both Abertay and Dundee Universities.

“The site offers an opportunity to provide professionally managed student housing in the right location which will also benefit the on-going regeneration process within that area of the city.”

The new BT office development at West Marketgait Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Around 1,000 BT workers will move from Telephone House to their  new multi-million pound office next year.

Construction of the five-storey West Marketgait building began last May and is expected to be completed later this year.

