Dundee Man released pending further inquiries after boy, 16, ‘raped’ at Dundee Waterfront Police are investigating the alleged attack at Slessor Gardens. By Ellidh Aitken October 17 2023, 10.25am Share Man released pending further inquiries after boy, 16, ‘raped’ at Dundee Waterfront Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4785068/slessor-gardens-rape-man-released/ Copy Link Police in Slessor Gardens on Monday. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson A man who was arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old boy at Dundee Waterfront has been released pending further inquiries. Police received a report of rape at around 11pm on Sunday. The incident allegedly took place at Slessor Gardens. Officers, including forensic teams, were seen in the park on Monday morning. A seating area was also cordoned off. Police are continuing to investigate the alleged attack. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson In an update on Tuesday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy in Slessor Gardens, Dundee, around 11pm on Sunday. “A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection and has been released pending further inquiries. “Inquiries are ongoing.”