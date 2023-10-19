Dundee shop fire: Woman remains in hospital as police probe continues

A woman remains in hospital after a large fire in a Dundee shop.

Emergency services were called to Fintry Road at around 11.30am on Wednesday after a blaze at the Best-one convenience store.

Locals reported hearing an explosion and then shouting and screaming as the flames took hold.

The condition of the injured woman has not been confirmed.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded to the blaze with a total of five appliances.

Fire crews left the area at 2.20am on Thursday.

Residents say police are still at the scene and the surrounding area is sealed off.

Fintry residents thanked for patience as shop fire probe continues

Inspector Keith Anderson said: “Around 11.30am on Wednesday emergency services responded to a report of a fire at a shop on Fintry Road in Dundee.

“One woman was taken to hospital for treatment, where she remains.

“A multi-agency investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.

“We thank the local community for their patience and understanding as work is carried out in the area.”

Best-one has been contacted for comment.