Storm Babet: Tayside and Fife trains could face disruption until Sunday

The routes closed on Saturday include Perth to Aberdeen via Dundee.

By Joanna Bremner
Emergency workers near Invergowrie railway station during rescue efforts on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Emergency workers near Invergowrie railway station during rescue efforts on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Trains through Tayside and Fife could face disruption until Sunday due to Storm Babet.

The extreme weather – and a Met Office prediction of 100mm of rain over the next 24 hours – means that people are strongly advised not to travel.

Heavy rain and flooding can cause landslips on train tracks or wash the stone ballast away from the rails.

As such, there are speed restrictions across central and eastern Scotland and several routes remain closed.

The disruption is expected to continue until at least Sunday on some routes.

The following routes remain closed:

  • Perth – Aberdeen via Dundee
  • Perth – Aviemore (Highland Mainline)
  • Perth – Dunblane
  • Aberdeen – Elgin (Aberdeen – Inverness line)
  • Tain – Wick/Thurso (Far North Line)
  • Fife Circle services

When it is safe, engineers will be inspecting the tracks for damage and will restore train services as quickly as possible.

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “The safety of passengers and colleagues continues to be our top priority during this extreme weather.

“As a precaution we need to keep lines in the worst affected areas closed until it is safe for our engineers to inspect and re-open the network in these areas.

“Our specialist weather team will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend, while our ground teams remain ready to deal with any issues caused by Storm Babet.”

You can check your journey before travelling with National Rail Enquiries.

