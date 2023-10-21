Firefighters battle blaze at Dundee industrial estate

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a former industrial building in Dundee until the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed a call was made shortly after 8.45pm on Friday.

The fire took hold at the old JWT (Scotland) Ltd building – also formerly home to Godfreys Technical Textiles – on Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate.

Crews from Macalpine Road, Blackness Road and Balmossie fire station in Monifieth were in attendance.

Road closures were put in place and locals were asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters battle flames for more than 4 hours

A spokesperson for SFRS said the stop call came at 1.05am on Saturday.

She said: “The call came in at 8.48pm.

“We had four pumps and one aerial appliance in attendance.

“There were four jets in use, two breathing apparatus and one ground marker.

“The stop call came at 1.05am.”

The building, on the junction of Nobel Road and Arrol Road, was the site of a “suspicious” fire earlier this year, having already been damaged in a deliberate blaze in 2022.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.