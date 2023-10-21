Firefighters battle blaze at Dundee industrial estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Firefighters battle blaze at Dundee industrial estate

Crews worked until the early hours of Saturday morning.

By Ellidh Aitken
Firefighters battled a large blaze at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee on Friday night. Image: Supplied
Firefighters battled a large blaze at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee on Friday night. Image: Supplied

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a former industrial building in Dundee until the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed a call was made shortly after 8.45pm on Friday.

The fire took hold at the old JWT (Scotland) Ltd building – also formerly home to Godfreys Technical Textiles – on Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate.

Crews from Macalpine Road, Blackness Road and Balmossie fire station in Monifieth were in attendance.

Road closures were put in place and locals were asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters were in attendance for more than four hours. Image: Supplied

Firefighters battle flames for more than 4 hours

A spokesperson for SFRS said the stop call came at 1.05am on Saturday.

She said: “The call came in at 8.48pm.

“We had four pumps and one aerial appliance in attendance.

“There were four jets in use, two breathing apparatus and one ground marker.

“The stop call came at 1.05am.”

The building, on the junction of Nobel Road and Arrol Road, was the site of a “suspicious” fire earlier this year, having already been damaged in a deliberate blaze in 2022.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

