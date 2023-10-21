Dundee road closures revealed as Storm Babet brings ‘challenging conditions’

Road closures remain in place across Dundee on Saturday after widespread disruption caused by Storm Babet.

Police Scotland urged drivers not to ignore closure signs as Dundee City Council issued details of the areas affected.

The local authority said: “Storm Babet is bringing incredibly challenging conditions, particularly in the north and west of the city.

“This includes roads disruption, flood damage to properties and fallen trees.”

The full list of Saturday road closures – which we will continue to update – is:

Claverhouse Road – Old Glamis Road roundabout to Eriskay Drive Strathmartine Road – at Sidlaw Drive Dock Street Lane Closure at Holiday Inn Express (Fallen Tree) Baxter Park Terrace – at Park Avenue Graham Place – (dangerous building) Turnberry Avenue – Dalmahoy Drive to Macalpine Road Fountainbleau at Afton Way Baldovie Road at Pitkerro industrial estate Dens Road (Scottish Water), Isla Street to Mains Road Benvie Road at Star Inn (road washout) Logie Avenue (Birchwood Place to Ashbank) – (Tree in road) Pitkerro Road – Happyhillock Roundabout to Fintryside – Road confirmed as clear, closure to be lifted Dalmahoy Drive – Troon Gardens to Harrison Road – Road confirmed as clear, closure to be lifted Old Glamis Road – Gilburn Road roundabout to Balgowan Avenue Roundabout – Road confirmed as clear, closure to be lifted Hospital Street – at Strathmore Avenue – Road confirmed as clear, closure to be lifted St Leonards Place – St Leonards Road to Cox Street – Road confirmed as clear, closure to be lifted



An 18-hour red “danger to life” weather warning for rain was placed on the city on Thursday.

It led to residents being trapped in their homes, with a rest centre for those affected also being set up at Dundee International Sports Complex (DISC).

But the rest centre was closed with immediate effect by the council on Saturday “as the emergency situation has now stabilised”.

The storm has already claimed the lives of a 57-year-old woman, who was swept into the Water of Lee in Glen Esk on Thursday afternoon, and a 56-year-old van driver, whose van was hit by a tree near Forfar.

The red alert in Angus will remain in place until 6pm on Saturday.