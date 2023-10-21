Dundee road closures revealed as Storm Babet brings ‘challenging conditions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee road closures revealed as Storm Babet brings ‘challenging conditions’

Police urged drivers not to ignore road closure signs.

By Ellidh Aitken
Dykes of Gray Road to the Swallow Roundabout is blocked by a fallen tree. Image: Richard Prest/DC Thomson
Dykes of Gray Road to the Swallow Roundabout is blocked by a fallen tree. Image: Richard Prest/DC Thomson

Road closures remain in place across Dundee on Saturday after widespread disruption caused by Storm Babet.

Police Scotland urged drivers not to ignore closure signs as Dundee City Council issued details of the areas affected.

The local authority said: “Storm Babet is bringing incredibly challenging conditions, particularly in the north and west of the city.

A local’s show of defiance at the roundabout to Old Glamis Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This includes roads disruption, flood damage to properties and fallen trees.”

The full list of Saturday road closures – which we will continue to update – is:

    • Claverhouse Road – Old Glamis Road roundabout to Eriskay Drive
    • Strathmartine Road – at Sidlaw Drive
    • Dock Street Lane Closure at Holiday Inn Express (Fallen Tree)
    • Baxter Park Terrace – at Park Avenue
    • Graham Place – (dangerous building)
    • Turnberry Avenue – Dalmahoy Drive to Macalpine Road
    • Fountainbleau at Afton Way
    • Baldovie Road at Pitkerro industrial estate
    • Dens Road (Scottish Water), Isla Street to Mains Road
    • Benvie Road at Star Inn (road washout)
    • Logie Avenue (Birchwood Place to Ashbank) – (Tree in road)
    • Pitkerro Road – Happyhillock Roundabout to Fintryside – Road confirmed as clear, closure to be lifted
    • Dalmahoy Drive – Troon Gardens to Harrison Road – Road confirmed as clear, closure to be lifted
    • Old Glamis Road – Gilburn Road roundabout to Balgowan Avenue Roundabout – Road confirmed as clear, closure to be lifted
    • Hospital Street – at Strathmore Avenue – Road confirmed as clear, closure to be lifted
    • St Leonards Place – St Leonards Road to Cox Street – Road confirmed as clear, closure to be lifted

An 18-hour red “danger to life” weather warning for rain was placed on the city on Thursday.

It led to residents being trapped in their homes, with a rest centre for those affected also being set up at Dundee International Sports Complex (DISC).

Flooding left residents ‘marooned’ in Heron Rise, Dundee. Image: Euan Cameron.

But the rest centre was closed with immediate effect by the council on Saturday “as the emergency situation has now stabilised”.

The storm has already claimed the lives of a 57-year-old woman, who was swept into the Water of Lee in Glen Esk on Thursday afternoon, and a 56-year-old van driver, whose van was hit by a tree near Forfar.

The red alert in Angus will remain in place until 6pm on Saturday.

More from Dundee

The road where the fire took place remained closed by police on Saturday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Two teenagers charged in connection with Dundee industrial estate fire
Firefighters battled a large blaze at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee on Friday night. Image: Supplied
Firefighters battle blaze at Dundee industrial estate
A90 Storm Babet Kirriemuir
Storm Babet: A90 remains closed between Dundee and Stonehaven
Dundee Storm babet
Storm Babet: LIVE updates as deadly storm hits Tayside and Fife
6
Frank To
Dundee-trained Frank To elected co-vice-president of Society of Scottish Artists
William Dunne is against a ban. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Dundee residents split over fireworks ban call - as Kirkton Riots anniversary approaches
Joy Melville of the Stobswell Forum runs through the best things about Stobbie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Ask a local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Stobswell
Emergency workers near Invergowrie railway station during rescue efforts on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Tayside and Fife trains could face disruption until Sunday
Kevin McAlpine.
Kevin McAlpine – son of Dundee United legend Hamish – dies suddenly aged 39
The Kingsway is flooded at Myrekirk. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kingsway in Dundee reopens amid Storm Babet travel chaos

Conversation