Abertay University lecturer gears up to retrace Discovery voyage on Antarctic expedition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Abertay University lecturer gears up to retrace Discovery voyage on Antarctic expedition

Dr Rebecca Wade, a senior lecturer in environmental science, will join 87 other women aboard the Ushuaia research ship when they set sail from Argentina next week.

By Laura Devlin
Dr Rebecca Wade onboard the Discovery. Image: Abertay University.
Dr Rebecca Wade onboard the Discovery. Image: Abertay University.

An Abertay University lecturer is gearing up for an epic journey which will see her retrace the voyage of the RRS Discovery.

Dr Rebecca Wade, a senior lecturer in environmental science, will join 87 other women aboard the Antarctica expedition ship Ushuaia when they set sail from Argentina next week.

It comes three years after she was originally supposed to embark on the journey, with the Covid-19 pandemic delaying the trip several times.

The expedition is part of the Homeward Bound leadership programme for women in science.

Dr Wade said: “I heard about the programme through a researcher I used to work with.

“It’s a competitive programme with a selection process to get on it and I was delighted when I was offered a place back in summer 2019.

“It is really important that we have diverse voices around the decision-making table when we are making decisions for people, the planet and for our economy so I’m excited to be part of this.”

Dr Rebecca Wade will be part of a 87-strong all female team, Image: Abertay University.

Dr Wade is scheduled to travel to Ushuaia in Argentina next Tuesday, a journey she says will take around 30 hours from Edinburgh.

The 52-year-old will then meet up with the rest of the contingent before embarking on the days-long voyage to the Antarctic.

“It takes two or three days to get to the Antarctic and we will be sailing on some of the most lively waters on in the globe – the waves are legendary”, she said.

“There will be tough moments along the way. We will sharing space with strangers, it’ll be cold, and we are away from our family. I’m worried about sea-sickness as well.

“And some of what we’ll see will be quite sobering but we are there to do better for the planet.”

Retracing legendary explorers

The voyage is expected to last around 19 days and the group aims to raise awareness of the impact of climate change by providing a first-hand account of its effects on the icy shores of the continent.

They’ll also make observations of wildlife, plants, and ice in the frozen south, including via landings on the Antarctic Peninsula.

The team also includes Dundee-based Fiona Logan, CEO of Insights, and
Irene Tierney, director and principal ecologist at IMTeco Ltd.

They will be following in the footsteps of Captain Robert Falcon Scott and Sir Ernest Shackleton who made a landmark voyage to Antarctica on the RRS Discovery in 1901.

The original crew who embarked on the vessel’s first voyage to Antarctica.

The Dundee-built Discovery was the first-ever ‘research ship’, and data from the expedition is still used as a baseline for modern-day climate science.

And Dr Wade – a Dundonian herself – is hoping her experience will also benefit people  in the City of Discovery.

She added: “For me its about bringing the learning we gain there back to Dundee.

“I’ve worked all over the world, the USA, Canada, Brazil, and what gives me satisfaction is bringing that back to home.”

More from Dundee

Left to right is Toby sparrow, Dylan Hunter Sparrow McMenemie and Torrent Wallace-Stewart who all graduated in Acting and performance HNC. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee and Angus College students enjoy graduations
HM Coastguard and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service search Dighty Burn in Dundee.
Emergency rescue stood down after dog feared lost in Dundee burn
Emergency services at the scene on East Dock Street in Dundee
Car crash causing delays on East Dock Street in Dundee
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will visit Brechin and Broughty Ferry
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Brechin
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death
Fans are being asked to join in a minute's applause for Franny Mitchell. Image: Dundee United Supporters' Foundation/Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Dundee United fans urged to join minute's applause in memory of 'man with the…
Roadworks on Arbroath Road, near Craigie Avenue, have been causing delays. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee drivers report huge delays as roadworks hit journey times
2
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
Hannah Laing will perform two shows at the Caird Hall
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing sells out two Caird Hall shows 'in minutes'
Christine Petrie spent a year on the picket line at Timex.
Christine Petrie: Son's tribute to former Dundee jute worker and Timex striker who has…

Conversation