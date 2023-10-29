Humza Yousaf says Dundee in-laws in Gaza are alive but have ‘run out of water’

First Minister Humza Yousaf has confirmed his wife’s parents who are trapped in Gaza are still alive, but says they have run out of water.

Dundee residents Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla have been trapped in the Palestinian territory for around three weeks.

Mr Yousaf said on Saturday the family had not heard from the couple after communication with the Gaza strip was knocked out as the Israeli bombardment intensified.

The outage lasted over 24 hours, leaving families struggling to reach loved ones in Gaza terrified they been killed in Israeli raids.

But after some phone and internet access was restored on Sunday, Humza Yousaf shared an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he and his wife Nadia had been in contact with her parents.

The first minister said: “We heard from my in-laws in Gaza this morning, they are alive, thank God. However, they have run out of clean drinking water.

“The UN resolution must be implemented. We need the violence to stop, and for significant amounts of aid to get through without delay.”

The UN General Assembly on Friday approved a non-binding resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza which they said should lead to a cessation of hostilities.

The 193-member world body adopted the resolution by a vote of 120-14 with 45 abstentions, including the UK.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told broadcasters that Hamas had given no indication it “desires or would abide by calls for a ceasefire”.

Pro-Palestine protests praised

Over 100,000 thousand pro-Palestine demonstrators took to the street on Saturday, including in Dundee, in response to the attacks.

Mr Yousaf said those protesting were the “conscience of our world”.

He said: “Millions across the world have taken to the streets – in Scotland, the UK, USA, in Tel Aviv – and many more countries across the world demanding peace.

“They are the conscience of our world, I hope they are heard and humanity prevails.

“Blessed are the peacemakers.”