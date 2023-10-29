Humza Yousaf says Dundee in-laws in Gaza are alive but have ‘run out of water’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf says Dundee in-laws in Gaza are alive but have ‘run out of water’

The first minister confirmed his mother and father in law were still alive after contact had been cut off for over 24 hours.

By Alasdair Clark
Maged and Elizabeth El-Nakla. Image: Nadia El-Nakla.
Maged and Elizabeth El-Nakla. Image: Nadia El-Nakla.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has confirmed his wife’s parents who are trapped in Gaza are still alive, but says they have run out of water.

Dundee residents Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla have been trapped in the Palestinian territory for around three weeks.

Mr Yousaf said on Saturday the family had not heard from the couple after communication with the Gaza strip was knocked out as the Israeli bombardment intensified.

The outage lasted over 24 hours, leaving families struggling to reach loved ones in Gaza terrified they been killed in Israeli raids.

Humza Yousaf Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla
Dundee resident Elizabeth El-Nakla – the mother-in-law of Humza Yousaf – is trapped in Gaza. Image: El-Nakla family

But after some phone and internet access was restored on Sunday, Humza Yousaf shared an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he and his wife Nadia had been in contact with her parents.

The first minister said: “We heard from my in-laws in Gaza this morning, they are alive, thank God. However, they have run out of clean drinking water.

“The UN resolution must be implemented. We need the violence to stop, and for significant amounts of aid to get through without delay.”

Protests in support of Palestine took place across the UK on Saturday, including one in Dundee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla - whose parents are trapped in Gaza. Image: PA
Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla – whose parents are trapped in Gaza. Image: PA

The UN General Assembly on Friday approved a non-binding resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza which they said should lead to a cessation of hostilities.

The 193-member world body adopted the resolution by a vote of 120-14 with 45 abstentions, including the UK.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told broadcasters that Hamas had given no indication it “desires or would abide by calls for a ceasefire”.

Pro-Palestine protests praised

Over 100,000 thousand pro-Palestine demonstrators took to the street on Saturday, including in Dundee, in response to the attacks.

Mr Yousaf said those protesting were the “conscience of our world”.

He said: “Millions across the world have taken to the streets – in Scotland, the UK, USA, in Tel Aviv – and many more countries across the world demanding peace.

“They are the conscience of our world, I hope they are heard and humanity prevails.

“Blessed are the peacemakers.”

