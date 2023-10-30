Will it stay dry for Halloween in Tayside and Fife as Storm Ciaran approaches UK?

Children across Tayside and Fife will be hoping for a break from recent downpours for Halloween – as another storm approaches the UK.

The region has been left drenched by Storm Babet and more heavy rain over the weekend.

The Met Office is warning of severe weather in the south of the UK later this week with the arrival of Storm Ciaran.

But while Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife are set to be hit with yet more heavy rain, conditions should remain dry for Halloween, according to forecasters.

Halloween weather forecast for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife

The Met Office forecast for Tayside and Fife says the region will enjoy sunny intervals and temperatures of up to 10°C during the day on Tuesday.

By 6pm it will be about 6°C in the likes of Dundee and Dunfermline.

Conditions could be a touch chillier for inland areas of Angus and Perth and Kinross, with lows of about 4°C.

However, the dry spell will not last long with yet more heavy rain set to hit Tayside and Fife from Wednesday morning, lasting until Friday.

Wet weather still causing problems

The wet weather is continuing to cause issues across the region.

In north-east Fife, the A92 has been shut for a third time due to flooding, while several roads in Perth and Kinross are also still closed.

Tidal surges have also caused damage to coastal areas of Fife and Angus, where part of the seafront in Montrose has collapsed.

Several spooky events are taking place across Tayside to celebrate Halloween, including a terrifying scare maze at Forbes of Kingennie resort.