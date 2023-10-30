Will it stay dry for Halloween in Tayside and Fife as Storm Ciaran approaches UK?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will it stay dry for Halloween in Tayside and Fife as Storm Ciaran approaches UK?

The region has been left drenched by Storm Babet and more heavy rain over the weekend.

By Ellidh Aitken
Recent flooding in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Recent flooding in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Children across Tayside and Fife will be hoping for a break from recent downpours for Halloween – as another storm approaches the UK.



The Met Office is warning of severe weather in the south of the UK later this week with the arrival of Storm Ciaran.

But while Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife are set to be hit with yet more heavy rain, conditions should remain dry for Halloween, according to forecasters.

Halloween weather forecast for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife

The Met Office forecast for Tayside and Fife says the region will enjoy sunny intervals and temperatures of up to 10°C during the day on Tuesday.

By 6pm it will be about 6°C in the likes of Dundee and Dunfermline.

Conditions could be a touch chillier for inland areas of Angus and Perth and Kinross, with lows of about 4°C.

However, the dry spell will not last long with yet more heavy rain set to hit Tayside and Fife from Wednesday morning, lasting until Friday.

Wet weather still causing problems

The wet weather is continuing to cause issues across the region.

In north-east Fife, the A92 has been shut for a third time due to flooding, while several roads in Perth and Kinross are also still closed.

Tidal surges have also caused damage to coastal areas of Fife and Angus, where part of the seafront in Montrose has collapsed.

Several spooky events are taking place across Tayside to celebrate Halloween, including a terrifying scare maze at Forbes of Kingennie resort.

