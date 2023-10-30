Dundee vets issue warning over disposal of pumpkins after Halloween

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee vets issue warning over disposal of pumpkins after Halloween

The squashes can make animals, including hedgehogs and dogs, unwell.

By Andrew Robson
Dundee vets urge the public not to leave pumpkins out for wildlife
Rotting pumpkins can make some animals unwell. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A Dundee vets firm has issued a warning to the public about the disposal of pumpkins after Halloween.

Parkside Veterinary Group says animals can be put in danger if the rotting squashes are discarded in areas where wildlife is found.

In a Facebook post, Parkside Vets said some information being shared online is incorrect.

Dundee vets hit out at ‘incorrect’ information about Halloween pumpkins

The post said: “A post has been circulating on social media regarding putting used pumpkins out for wildlife.

“The information that’s being (widely) shared is incorrect.

“Pumpkins take a long time to break down and rot.

“Pumpkins can make hedgehogs unwell.

Hedgehog
The Halloween decorations can make hedgehogs seriously ill. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Pumpkins are not natural to woodlands.

“As pumpkins rot, they can make wildlife and dogs unwell.”

This advice is echoed by The Woodland Trust.

The conservation charity’s website states: “Leaving Halloween pumpkins in the woods as a tasty treat seems like a sustainable way to dispose of them.

Pumpkins can make animals ‘seriously ill’

“But they can make hedgehogs and other woodland animals seriously ill and upset the sensitive soils that trees need to grow.

“Please don’t leave pumpkins in our woods.”

The Courier has compiled a list of eco-friendly ways to use a pumpkin after Halloween, with cooking and composting among the options.

It is estimated that more than eight million pumpkins are binned every year in the UK alone.

Conversation