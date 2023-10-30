Dundee vets issue warning over disposal of pumpkins after Halloween

A Dundee vets firm has issued a warning to the public about the disposal of pumpkins after Halloween.

Parkside Veterinary Group says animals can be put in danger if the rotting squashes are discarded in areas where wildlife is found.

In a Facebook post, Parkside Vets said some information being shared online is incorrect.

Dundee vets hit out at ‘incorrect’ information about Halloween pumpkins

The post said: “A post has been circulating on social media regarding putting used pumpkins out for wildlife.

“The information that’s being (widely) shared is incorrect.

“Pumpkins take a long time to break down and rot.

“Pumpkins can make hedgehogs unwell.

“Pumpkins are not natural to woodlands.

“As pumpkins rot, they can make wildlife and dogs unwell.”

This advice is echoed by The Woodland Trust.

The conservation charity’s website states: “Leaving Halloween pumpkins in the woods as a tasty treat seems like a sustainable way to dispose of them.

Pumpkins can make animals ‘seriously ill’

“But they can make hedgehogs and other woodland animals seriously ill and upset the sensitive soils that trees need to grow.

“Please don’t leave pumpkins in our woods.”

The Courier has compiled a list of eco-friendly ways to use a pumpkin after Halloween, with cooking and composting among the options.

It is estimated that more than eight million pumpkins are binned every year in the UK alone.