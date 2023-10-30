Kevin McAlpine’s wife pays poignant tribute to Tayside caddie after sudden death

The wife of Kevin McAlpine, the son of Dundee United legend Hamish, has paid a poignant tribute to her late husband after his sudden death.

Top golfer Anna Nordqvist says she is struggling to find words following the Blairgowrie-born caddie’s passing earlier this month in America at the age of 39.

It’s understood Kevin’s body is still in the US, with funeral arrangements yet to be made.

‘Remember the good times’

She wrote on Instagram: “Life is too short to not live it to the full…

“Kevin was never driving at 30mph so please make the best out of the time we get in this world!

“Always remember the good times and memories.

“I am struggling to find words…a lot of people keep reminding me that I am strong – I say I’m only human.

“This year has been very hard, devastating and overwhelming.

“Please continue to show respect for all of us during this really difficult time – we appreciate the love and support and my thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s family and friends at this heart-breaking time.

“In loving memory of Kevin McAlpine – a husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, dog dad and friend. Rest in peace.”

Hamish’s heartbreak

Former Scottish amateur champion Kevin met Swedish star Anna in 2017 and the couple married four years later.

In a social media post this summer, the 36-year-old revealed the couple were divorcing.

Anna said: “I please ask for continued respect and privacy while I’m managing this difficult time.”

She withdrew from the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea, ahead of the second round, following Kevin’s death.

The pair met when Kevin was caddying for LPGA star Lexi Thompson.

Following his son’s death, Hamish told The Courier: “We can confirm that Kevin has passed away in America.

“We are completely in the dark about what has happened.

“It is true that he has been unwell but we believed he was on the mend.”

The popular caddie and golfer – based out of Arizona – grew up in Alyth and learned to play at the local club with his Tangerines hero father.

After attending Menzieshill High School, he embarked on a golf scholarship at Colorado State University.