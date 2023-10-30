Kevin McAlpine’s wife pays poignant tribute to Tayside caddie after sudden death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Kevin McAlpine’s wife pays poignant tribute to Tayside caddie after sudden death

The son of Dundee United legend Hamish died earlier this month aged 39.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kevin McAlpine hugs wife Anna.
Kevin and wife Anna hug on 18th green at Carnoustie in 2021 after she won Women's British Open.

The wife of Kevin McAlpine, the son of Dundee United legend Hamish, has paid a poignant tribute to her late husband after his sudden death.

Top golfer Anna Nordqvist says she is struggling to find words following the Blairgowrie-born caddie’s passing earlier this month in America at the age of 39.

It’s understood Kevin’s body is still in the US, with funeral arrangements yet to be made.

‘Remember the good times’

She wrote on Instagram: “Life is too short to not live it to the full…

“Kevin was never driving at 30mph so please make the best out of the time we get in this world!

“Always remember the good times and memories.

“I am struggling to find words…a lot of people keep reminding me that I am strong – I say I’m only human.

Kevin mcalpine death
Kevin and Anna embrace at Carnoustie in 2021.
Kevin McAlpine death
Anna Nordqvist after winning Women’s British Open.

“This year has been very hard, devastating and overwhelming.

“Please continue to show respect for all of us during this really difficult time – we appreciate the love and support and my thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s family and friends at this heart-breaking time.

“In loving memory of Kevin McAlpine – a husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, dog dad and friend. Rest in peace.”

Hamish’s heartbreak

Former Scottish amateur champion Kevin met Swedish star Anna in 2017 and the couple married four years later.

In a social media post this summer, the 36-year-old revealed the couple were divorcing.

Anna said: “I please ask for continued respect and privacy while I’m managing this difficult time.”

She withdrew from the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea, ahead of the second round, following Kevin’s death.

The pair met when Kevin was caddying for LPGA star Lexi Thompson.

Dundee United legend Hamish McAlpine.
Dundee United legend Hamish McAlpine.

Following his son’s death, Hamish told The Courier: “We can confirm that Kevin has passed away in America.

“We are completely in the dark about what has happened.

“It is true that he has been unwell but we believed he was on the mend.”

The popular caddie and golfer – based out of Arizona – grew up in Alyth and learned to play at the local club with his Tangerines hero father.

After attending Menzieshill High School, he embarked on a golf scholarship at Colorado State University.

Conversation