Home News Dundee

Emergency services tackle deliberate car fire on St Fillans Road in Dundee

Police are treating the blaze as wilful.

By Andrew Robson
Police remained at the scene of the car fire in Dundee
Police remained at the scene of the blaze. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Emergency services were called to a car fire in Dundee on Monday night.

Firefighters tackled the blaze in the St Mary’s area of the city.

One fire crew tackled the fire with a hose reel shortly after 9.30pm on St Fillans Road.

A police car remained by the damaged vehicle on Tuesday morning.

The front of a grey BMW sustained significant damage in the fire.

Damaged car after fire on St Fillans Road Dundee
The fire-damaged BMW. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Neighbours reported hearing a “loud bang” before seeing fire crews deal with the blaze.

One said: “When I looked outside the window I could see smoke coming from the car.

“The next thing there was some commotion before a fire engine arrived.”

Another resident added: “We could see the blue lights across the street just before 10pm last night.

“It was one of the kids that ran down to tell us there was a fire engine across the street.

“We couldn’t see the fire but they seemed to be there a while.”

Fire being treated as deliberate

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We first received a call of a car on fire at 9.42pm on Monday.

“We sent an appliance from the Macalpine Road station.

“There was only one vehicle on fire.

“We received the stop call at 10.21pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a car on fire on St Fillans in Dundee around 9.55pm on Monday, 30 October, 2023.

“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no injuries reported.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3842 of 30 October, 2023.”

The St Fillans Road blaze comes just weeks after Police launched an investigation into two cars that were deliberately set on fire in Dundee.

