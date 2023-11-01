Kirkton resident plans to move house after another night of Halloween horror

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Kirkton resident plans to move house after another night of Halloween horror

Locals are already fearing what will happen in the Dundee scheme next year after fires were started and a house smashed up on Tuesday.

By James Simpson
A house on Craigmore Street in Kirkton was smashed up by the youths. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A house on Craigmore Street in Kirkton was smashed up by the youths. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Kirkton resident has revealed she plans to move house after another night of Halloween horror.

Youths ran riot once again in the Dundee scheme – starting fires, throwing missiles and smashing up an empty house.

A huge team of riot police had to move in and disperse about 50 people, some thought to be as young as 11 or 12.

Most of the damage has now been cleared up, but officers are still hunting those involved.

The latest incident – which followed on from similar riots in Kirkton last year – has caused anger and fear among locals.

‘We felt trapped and are planning on moving from Kirkton’

One woman, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, told The Courier on Wednesday: “I thought, with the visible police presence throughout the day, it wasn’t going to be as bad as it was.

“But locals were screaming at the kids, trying to get them to calm down.

“When the kids entered that house I did worry for the neighbours’ home next door.

After the events last night, we did feel trapped and are planning on moving.

“This doesn’t happen in other areas of the city.”

Riot police had to deal with fires and vandalism. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Youths caused another night of havoc. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

One pensioner, who has lived in the area for more than 30 years, said: “My family came down to my house because they were concerned by what was unfolding.

“The young ones were pelting police with missiles. The uniformed officers were fleeing the scene.

“My bins were stolen from the driveway and used as a blockade and set on fire.

“I do feel the police’s hands are tied because of the ages of those involved.

“When the kids entered that empty house, it was frightening to see what was going on.

Windows at the empty house have been left broken. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“While we battened down the hatches, I was aware some folk stayed away from their homes last night.

“I’m fearing what’s going to happen next year.

“A benchmark was set last year and the stakes are going to get higher and higher.

“The youngsters have no respect for the police, and this will never stop.”

Residents have been told their stolen bins will not be replaced by the council until after Bonfire Night, amid fears of more trouble.

Another woman who lives in Kirkton told The Courier that the situation is “getting beyond a joke”.

Concerns over riot police response to Kirkton disorder

She said: “I feel the riot police should’ve been dispatched much sooner than they were.

“It felt like the police were just watching them enter that house.

“Last year was still worse but the police were more prepared this year and it still happened.

“It was young kids – some of primary age. As the night went on you could see them getting whipped up into a frenzy.

“The minute they went into that empty house, the police should have stepped in.

“Folk next door to that house were fearing it was going to go up in flames.”

Riot police turned out in force. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She added: “The kids were just animals, it’s getting worse and worse.

“The parents and guardians of these youngsters need to be held responsible.

“Some kids who weren’t directly involved were getting yanked back in the house from parents.

“This wasn’t just local kids, though, they were from all over.

“Something needs to be done.”

Council leader John Alexander has hit out at parents for their lack of action in preventing the Kirkton disorder.

Police Scotland says it has specially trained officers on hand to deal with incidents like these.

The force has been contacted for comment in response to the residents’ concerns.

