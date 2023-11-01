Kirkton resident plans to move house after another night of Halloween horror

A Kirkton resident has revealed she plans to move house after another night of Halloween horror.

Youths ran riot once again in the Dundee scheme – starting fires, throwing missiles and smashing up an empty house.

A huge team of riot police had to move in and disperse about 50 people, some thought to be as young as 11 or 12.

Most of the damage has now been cleared up, but officers are still hunting those involved.

The latest incident – which followed on from similar riots in Kirkton last year – has caused anger and fear among locals.

‘We felt trapped and are planning on moving from Kirkton’

One woman, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, told The Courier on Wednesday: “I thought, with the visible police presence throughout the day, it wasn’t going to be as bad as it was.

“But locals were screaming at the kids, trying to get them to calm down.

“When the kids entered that house I did worry for the neighbours’ home next door.

“After the events last night, we did feel trapped and are planning on moving.

“This doesn’t happen in other areas of the city.”

One pensioner, who has lived in the area for more than 30 years, said: “My family came down to my house because they were concerned by what was unfolding.

“The young ones were pelting police with missiles. The uniformed officers were fleeing the scene.

“My bins were stolen from the driveway and used as a blockade and set on fire.

“I do feel the police’s hands are tied because of the ages of those involved.

“When the kids entered that empty house, it was frightening to see what was going on.

“While we battened down the hatches, I was aware some folk stayed away from their homes last night.

“I’m fearing what’s going to happen next year.

“A benchmark was set last year and the stakes are going to get higher and higher.

“The youngsters have no respect for the police, and this will never stop.”

Residents have been told their stolen bins will not be replaced by the council until after Bonfire Night, amid fears of more trouble.

Another woman who lives in Kirkton told The Courier that the situation is “getting beyond a joke”.

Concerns over riot police response to Kirkton disorder

She said: “I feel the riot police should’ve been dispatched much sooner than they were.

“It felt like the police were just watching them enter that house.

“Last year was still worse but the police were more prepared this year and it still happened.

“It was young kids – some of primary age. As the night went on you could see them getting whipped up into a frenzy.

“The minute they went into that empty house, the police should have stepped in.

“Folk next door to that house were fearing it was going to go up in flames.”

She added: “The kids were just animals, it’s getting worse and worse.

“The parents and guardians of these youngsters need to be held responsible.

“Some kids who weren’t directly involved were getting yanked back in the house from parents.

“This wasn’t just local kids, though, they were from all over.

“Something needs to be done.”

Council leader John Alexander has hit out at parents for their lack of action in preventing the Kirkton disorder.

Police Scotland says it has specially trained officers on hand to deal with incidents like these.

The force has been contacted for comment in response to the residents’ concerns.