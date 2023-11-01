Indie star Jamie Webster to perform free concert at Dundee’s Assai Records

Indie star Jamie Webster will perform a free concert in a Dundee store next year.

The Liverpudlian will play songs from his new album – 10 for the People – at Assai Records on Sunday, January 28.

It will be the first in-store performance the Union Street store will host in 2024.

The View, Australian band DMA’s and Hamish Hawk have all appeared in the store throughout 2023.

Assai has also welcomed Anne Marie, Joel Corry and Texas to venues in the city.

Webster, 29, will perform in the city having appeared on the main stage at this year’s TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

He will release his second album on Friday, February 2.

Billy Bragg and Scottish singer Brooke Combe feature on the LP.

Although the performance is free, there is priority entry for customers who pre-order the album on Assai’s website.