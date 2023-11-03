First look at Dundee pub being ‘brought back to former glory’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at Dundee pub being ‘brought back to former glory’

The Queen Anne on City Road has reopened under well-known publicans John and Thomas Justice.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Queen Anne pub
New landlords Ian and Lorna Mitchell with Bob Maver and Thomas Justice outside The Queen Anne on City Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A well-known Dundee pub has reopened after a major refurbishment.

Publicans John Justice and son Thomas, along with business partner Bob Maver, have bought over The Queen Anne on City Road.

The bar closed under its previous operator in spring this year.

Speaking ahead of the pub’s reopening on Friday (November 3), Thomas, who also runs the Bush Bar on Seagate, said: “The bar has been closed for a while and was in a dire state.

Queen Anne Bar Dundee
Ian and Lorna celebrate the reopening of The Queen Anne with Bob and Thomas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Queen Anne Bar Dundee
The Queen Anne has reopened after being shut for several months. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It was a great pub back in the day and we wanted to return it to its former glory.

“We were keen to see the bar reopening and bought it with a view to breathing new life back into it.

“The Queen Anne has always been known as a football pub and we will be showing lots of live sport.”

‘Positive sign’ for Dundee pub trade as The Queen Anne bar reopens

Thomas added their decision to spend money on The Queen Anne is a sign of their confidence that the pub trade is getting back on its feet after Covid.

He has taken on two new landlords to run the pub – Ian and Lorna Mitchell.

Ian said: “This is a really positive sign for Dundee’s pub trade.

“It has taken a long time but people are finally starting to go out to the pub again.

Queen Anne Bar
The revamped seating area. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Thousands have been spent on reviving the pub. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Queen Anne Bar
The refurbished toilets. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We are excited to be starting this new venture and are looking forward to welcoming lots of new customers to The Queen Anne.”

Thomas’s dad John, owner of The Pillars and the Star and Garter, said: “We wanted to get involved in renovating an older-style Dundee pub, back out of the city centre.

“We have spent something in the region of £30,000-£40,000 renovating The Queen Anne.

Queen Anne Bar
John Justice outside The Pillars. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We felt it was important to open up a pub in a community away from the main centre of Dundee and give something back to the area.

“Thomas and I have worked with the new landlords to create a pub we hope will be popular while still keeping a traditional style, which we felt was really important.”

The Justices reopened the Star and Garter on Union Street in February, after a five-year hiatus.

