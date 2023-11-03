Emergency services on the scene as man injured in Dundee city centre

Emergency services are on the scene after a man was injured in Dundee city centre.

Two police vans and an ambulance are in place at New Inn Entry – near the back door of the Keiller Centre in Chapel Street, close to the Arctic Bar.

The area was cordoned off for a short period.

One man told The Courier: “The police have cordoned off the walkway beside the Arctic Bar.

“There was a male on the ground and police were tending to him before the arrival of paramedics.

“I saw two people giving statements to the cops.

“The injured boy was placed on a gurney and put into the ambulance.

“I hope he is OK.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Friday, 3 November, 2023, we were called to a report of a man injured at New Inn Entry, Dundee.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

