Dundee Emergency services on the scene as man injured in Dundee city centre Police and ambulance are in place beside the Keiller Centre. By James Simpson & Lindsey Hamilton November 3 2023, 3.29pm Share Emergency services on the scene as man injured in Dundee city centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4802873/keiller-centre-dundee-man-injured/ Copy Link Police and an ambulance beside the Keiller Centre. Image: James Simpson Emergency services are on the scene after a man was injured in Dundee city centre. Two police vans and an ambulance are in place at New Inn Entry – near the back door of the Keiller Centre in Chapel Street, close to the Arctic Bar. The area was cordoned off for a short period. Police Dundee City Centre. Image: James Simpson One man told The Courier: “The police have cordoned off the walkway beside the Arctic Bar. “There was a male on the ground and police were tending to him before the arrival of paramedics. “I saw two people giving statements to the cops. “The injured boy was placed on a gurney and put into the ambulance. “I hope he is OK.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Friday, 3 November, 2023, we were called to a report of a man injured at New Inn Entry, Dundee. “Emergency services are in attendance.” More follows