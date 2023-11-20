Hollywood Bowl reveals target opening date for new Dundee venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Hollywood Bowl reveals target opening date for new Dundee venue

The centre is moving into the former Fit4Less gym at Douglasfield.

By Neil Henderson
Hollywood Bowl is set to open in Dundee in May 2024.
Hollywood Bowl is coming to Dundee. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl has revealed a target opening date for its new venue in Dundee.

The firm is set to convert the former Fit4Less gym at Douglasfield – next to the Odeon cinema – into a 10-pin bowling alley.

It will become the second bowling venue to come to Dundee within a year after Tenpin opened its centre at Kingsway West Retail Park in August.

Work is scheduled to start on the new Hollywood Bowl early in early 2024 before it opens its doors later in the year.

Hollywood Bowl Dundee targets opening date of May 2024

A Hollywood Bowl Group spokesperson said: “We are excited to bring the unique family entertainment and competitive socialising experience of Hollywood Bowl to Dundee.

“Construction to transform the site is due to start in the new year with the target to open to guests in May 2024.

“Once complete, Hollywood Bowl Dundee will offer affordable family entertainment and feature 20 10-pin bowling lanes and the latest and classic amusement arcades as well as tasty food and drink for families and friends to enjoy.”

How the ten-pin bowling alley at Dundee's Douglasfield will look.
The Dundee bowling alley will look similar to the venue in Liverpool. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
An arcade will greets guests as they enter.
Amusement arcades will be part of the offering. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group

A formal planning application for Hollywood Bowl was submitted to Dundee City Council back in May and approved by planners the following month.

The alley has already been granted a licence to serve alcohol with plans to stay open until 11pm between Sunday and Thursday and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Dundee Hollywood Bowl will have a similar look to the firm’s Liverpool venue, which opened earlier this year.

