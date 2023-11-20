Hollywood Bowl reveals target opening date for new Dundee venue

Hollywood Bowl has revealed a target opening date for its new venue in Dundee.

The firm is set to convert the former Fit4Less gym at Douglasfield – next to the Odeon cinema – into a 10-pin bowling alley.

It will become the second bowling venue to come to Dundee within a year after Tenpin opened its centre at Kingsway West Retail Park in August.

Work is scheduled to start on the new Hollywood Bowl early in early 2024 before it opens its doors later in the year.

Hollywood Bowl Dundee targets opening date of May 2024

A Hollywood Bowl Group spokesperson said: “We are excited to bring the unique family entertainment and competitive socialising experience of Hollywood Bowl to Dundee.

“Construction to transform the site is due to start in the new year with the target to open to guests in May 2024.

“Once complete, Hollywood Bowl Dundee will offer affordable family entertainment and feature 20 10-pin bowling lanes and the latest and classic amusement arcades as well as tasty food and drink for families and friends to enjoy.”

A formal planning application for Hollywood Bowl was submitted to Dundee City Council back in May and approved by planners the following month.

The alley has already been granted a licence to serve alcohol with plans to stay open until 11pm between Sunday and Thursday and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Dundee Hollywood Bowl will have a similar look to the firm’s Liverpool venue, which opened earlier this year.