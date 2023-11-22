HMS Unicorn: £26 million plan to secure future of historic ship unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HMS Unicorn: £26 million plan to secure future of historic ship unveiled

It's hoped the ship will be moved to the East Graving Dock and become the centre piece of a new Dundee Maritime Heritage Centre.

By Laura Devlin
How the £26m project could look when completed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/ LDN Architects/Unicorn Preservation Society.
Bosses at HMS Unicorn have unveiled a £26 million plan aimed at securing the future of the historic Dundee ship.

At a meeting of stakeholders held on Tuesday night, museum director Matthew Bellhouse Moran outlined details of their ambitious ‘Project Safe Haven’ plan.

This will see HMS Unicorn moved to East Graving Dock from its current location, becoming the centre piece of the new Dundee Maritime Heritage Centre.

New CGI images were also displayed at the meeting, showing how the attraction could look if the multi-million investment is secured.

Speaking at the event, Mr Bellhouse Moran said: “It’s now or never for Unicorn.

“The next five to ten years are absolutely critical because (the ship’s faults) are getting worse and they cannot be answered without dry-docking.

“We need to do three things: We need a functional dock, a revenue generating museum, and we need to safeguard the future of the ship through conservation.

“These images show Unicorn in the graving dock and covered over to prevent rainwater because this is what causes the rot.

“And taking the museum out of the ship gives us café, retail and hire space and it all goes towards making this a sustainable project.”

It’s hoped that around 50% of the estimated £26 million price tag of Project Safe Haven will be funded through a bid to the National Lottery, as well as cash from the the Tay Cities Deal. 

This leaves around £13 million in funding still to raise, which bosses at HMS Unicorn are optimistic about achieving.

“I’m not going to lie, it will be expensive”, Mr Bellhouse Moran said.

“We have submitted a prospective bid to the National Lottery Heritage fund, which is a culmination of four years’ work.

“It comes to about two-and-a-half thousand sides of A4 and it represents all of the work we have been doing behind the scenes.

“We’re not naïve and we know the lottery is not guaranteed but what this represents is a plan.

“There are actions, routes forwards and things we can now do to go ahead and ask for support.”

