Mourners asked to wear bright colours at caddie Kevin McAlpine’s Dundee funeral

Mourners are being asked to wear bright colours at the funeral of golf caddie Kevin McAlpine in Dundee.

Details of the service have been confirmed after Perthshire-born Kevin – son of Dundee United legend Hamish – died suddenly in America in October.

His funeral will be held at Dundee Crematorium next Friday (December 1).

The notice for Kevin’s funeral says that he died in Scottsdale, Arizona, on October 19.

It describes him as a “beloved son of Hamish and Allison, much-loved brother of Linzi, half-brother to Carole and Nicola, dear uncle of Darcey, Katie, Emma and Lucy, nephew of Norrie, Janie, David and Derek”.

It adds: “Funeral service in Dundee Crematorium, on Friday December 1, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome.

“No flowers, but bright colours to be worn please.”

Dad Hamish told The Courier: “All that needs to be said has pretty much been said.

“We are absolutely heartbroken at the death of Kevin.”

He previously said the family were “in the dark” about what had happened, confirming that Kevin had been “unwell but we believed he was on the mend”.

Kevin was married to top golfer Anna Nordqvist, but earlier this year she revealed the couple were planning to divorce.

This week, she said she was stepping away from golf to focus on her health and mental wellbeing following Kevin’s death.