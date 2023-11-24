Best pictures from Abertay University’s winter graduation celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures from Abertay University’s winter graduation celebrations

Students from four schools at the uni received their awards at the Caird Hall.

Graduates Caitlyn Feasey, Briony Anderson, Leia Reilly and Holly Irvine. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Graduates Caitlyn Feasey, Briony Anderson, Leia Reilly and Holly Irvine. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Ben MacDonald

Abertay University’s winter graduation celebrations have taken place at the Caird Hall.

More than 400 students celebrated their academic success with friends and family at Friday’s ceremony.

Students from the Schools of Applied Sciences, Business, Law and Social Sciences, Design and Informatics and Graduate School received their honours.

Joining students on the day was Darren McGarvey, also known by his stage name Loki, who received an honorary degree for his contribution to the cultural landscape of Scotland.

It comes after students at Dundee University graduated last week.

Our photographer Steve Brown/DC Thomson was on hand to bring you the best pictures from Abertay’s winter graduations.

The procession leaves the hall.
Graduate takes a selfie.
Graduate poses for a photo with loved one.
Briony Anderson graduating in Mental Health Nursing with daughter Freya Lindsay (2)
Maheshika graduated with a MSc in Environment & Energy and Anushka with a Msc in Accounting & Finance.
Msc Computer Games Technology graduates Ruth, Akshat, Ingo, Haujing, Vishal, and Joshua Bridges.
Graduate Gloria O Nwachukme and her son.
Nasmada Krishna and Sherjal Kunhali graduating with Msc in Environment & Business.
Proud graduate.
Capturing special memories.
Graduate Pourang Mozafari and family.
Karen Ibbotson graduating in Mental Health Nursing.
Graduate gets a photo with loved ones.
Louise Burns graduating in Applied Biomedical Science.
Graduates Brionny Anderson, Laurie Sturrock, Nicola Carkeek and Heather McGurty.
Zoe Hanning and Aimee Smart graduating in Mental Health Nursing.
Graduates get a group photo.
Martin Ng and family graduating with a Masters in Games Development.
Time to celebrate!
Looking through the graduation photos.
Freya Lindsay (2) who has run off with mums degree. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Naman & Khushboo Chandar Merchant graduating with a PhD in Games Technology & Maths.
Graduate poses for a photo.
Graduates get a photo taken.
Graduate gets a family photo.
Naman & Khushboo Chandar Merchant graduating with a Phd in Games Technology & Maths.
Isha Rani graduating with a Msc in Accounting & Finance.
Graduate Taylor McGrath and Family.

