Best pictures from Abertay University’s winter graduation celebrations

Abertay University's winter graduation celebrations have taken place at the Caird Hall. More than 400 students celebrated their academic success with friends and family at Friday's ceremony. Students from the Schools of Applied Sciences, Business, Law and Social Sciences, Design and Informatics and Graduate School received their honours. Joining students on the day was Darren McGarvey, also known by his stage name Loki, who received an honorary degree for his contribution to the cultural landscape of Scotland. It comes after students at Dundee University graduated last week. Our photographer Steve Brown/DC Thomson was on hand to bring you the best pictures from Abertay's winter graduations. The procession leaves the hall. Graduate takes a selfie. Graduate poses for a photo with loved one. Briony Anderson graduating in Mental Health Nursing with daughter Freya Lindsay (2) Maheshika graduated with a MSc in Environment & Energy and Anushka with a Msc in Accounting & Finance. Msc Computer Games Technology graduates Ruth, Akshat, Ingo, Haujing, Vishal, and Joshua Bridges. Graduate Gloria O Nwachukme and her son. Nasmada Krishna and Sherjal Kunhali graduating with Msc in Environment & Business. Proud graduate. Capturing special memories. Graduate Pourang Mozafari and family. Karen Ibbotson graduating in Mental Health Nursing. Graduate gets a photo with loved ones. Louise Burns graduating in Applied Biomedical Science. Graduates Brionny Anderson, Laurie Sturrock, Nicola Carkeek and Heather McGurty. Zoe Hanning and Aimee Smart graduating in Mental Health Nursing. Graduates get a group photo. Martin Ng and family graduating with a Masters in Games Development. Time to celebrate! Looking through the graduation photos. Freya Lindsay (2) who has run off with mums degree. Naman & Khushboo Chandar Merchant graduating with a PhD in Games Technology & Maths. Graduate poses for a photo. Graduates get a photo taken. Graduate gets a family photo. Naman & Khushboo Chandar Merchant graduating with a Phd in Games Technology & Maths. Isha Rani graduating with a Msc in Accounting & Finance. Graduate Taylor McGrath and Family.
