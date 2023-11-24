Best pictures from Abertay University’s winter graduation celebrations

Abertay University’s winter graduation celebrations have taken place at the Caird Hall.

More than 400 students celebrated their academic success with friends and family at Friday’s ceremony.

Students from the Schools of Applied Sciences, Business, Law and Social Sciences, Design and Informatics and Graduate School received their honours.

Joining students on the day was Darren McGarvey, also known by his stage name Loki, who received an honorary degree for his contribution to the cultural landscape of Scotland.

It comes after students at Dundee University graduated last week.

Our photographer Steve Brown/DC Thomson was on hand to bring you the best pictures from Abertay’s winter graduations.