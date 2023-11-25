Football fans injured after collision with car following Queen of the South and Dundee United match

At least two football fans are understood to be injured after a collision with a car following the Queen of the South and Dundee United match.

Emergency services attended at a car park within Palmerston Park in the aftermath of the Scottish Cup match on Saturday.

One witness said there were several ambulances in attendance just before 6pm in Dumfries.

The extent of the injuries of those involved is not known, as a cordon has been erected at the scene.

Queen of the South F.C. said their thoughts were very much with those involved.

The club were providing support to fans in the aftermath of the incident as they worked with the emergency services.

A spokeswoman said:”We are absolutely devastated about what has taken place.

“Our thoughts are very much with the people who have been involved.

“It very much puts football into perspective.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow.