Search for missing woman, 25, from Dundee

Police are searching for a 25-year-old woman who has been reported missing in Dundee.

Shannon Millers was last heard from in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She is described as 5’ 4” tall, of slim build and has long brown hair.

Shannon is known to frequent the Menzieshill and Fintry areas of the city.

Inspector Lucy Cameron from Longhaugh Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Shannon.

“We would appeal to anyone who knows where she is to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 0187 of December 2, 2023.”