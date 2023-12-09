Dundee Best pictures from Balmossie Green Christmas lights switch-on This year's event has already raised more than £11,000 for Help for Kids. By Laura Devlin December 9 2023, 10.10am Share Best pictures from Balmossie Green Christmas lights switch-on Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4835460/best-pictures-from-balmossie-green-christmas-lights-switch-on/ Copy Link Locals came out in numbers for the fun-filled night. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. It was all smiles at Broughty Ferry’s Balmossie Green Christmas lights switch-on as residents got into the festive spirt to raise money charity. Locals came out in numbers for the fun-filled night, which featured everything from a fireworks display to an appearance from Santa – who arrived in a Ferrari! Over the years, the annual event has raised thousands of pounds for charity Help for Kids, which provides support to over 2000 disadvantaged children living in Dundee and Perth. And this year’s event has already surpassed the £11,000 mark through an online collection. Here are some of the best pics from the night, taken by our photographer Steve Brown. Santa hands out candy to the kids. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. There was fun for all the family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. A small bonfire to stay warm by before the lights switch on. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Linda O’Neill with daughter Martha and friend Gabrielle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. The lights switched on at Balmossie Green. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Jennifer Devlin and Joshua Sheperd with mum Stephanie and dad Craig . Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Dexter, Logan and Holly having fun. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Fireworks light up the night sky putting a close to the Christmas lights switch on at Balmossie Green. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. The Trueland and Fogarty Family with kids, Sam, Lucy & Ben. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. The event has raised thousands for charity. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Amy Petrie, Iona EssleMont, Alys, and Gordon with dog Archie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. The night proved to be a success. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.