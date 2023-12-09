Best pictures from Balmossie Green Christmas lights switch-on

It was all smiles at Broughty Ferry’s Balmossie Green Christmas lights switch-on as residents got into the festive spirt to raise money charity.

Locals came out in numbers for the fun-filled night, which featured everything from a fireworks display to an appearance from Santa – who arrived in a Ferrari!

Over the years, the annual event has raised thousands of pounds for charity Help for Kids, which provides support to over 2000 disadvantaged children living in Dundee and Perth.

And this year’s event has already surpassed the £11,000 mark through an online collection.

Here are some of the best pics from the night, taken by our photographer Steve Brown.