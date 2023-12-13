Tayside Contracts stop seeking private sponsorship of awards bash over ‘improper behaviour’ allegation fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tayside Contracts stop seeking private sponsorship of awards bash over ‘improper behaviour’ allegation fears

The annual event held at the Caird Hall is extensively funded by sponsorship from private companies.

By Laura Devlin
Tayside Contracts headquarters. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Tayside Contracts headquarters. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Tayside Contracts will no longer seek sponsorship to finance their annual employee awards bash over fears it could lead to allegations of “improper behaviour”.

The local authority contracting organisation holds the Tayside Contracts Excellence  Awards (TEA) ceremony each year at the Caird Hall.

The event, which was first held in 2010, recognises employees’ achievements throughout the year and often sees up to 400 invited guests attend the bash.

But soaring costs have prompted a review by senior management, with a report revealing the cost of operating the most recent in-person awards ceremony had risen to £43,000.

Around 75% of the total cost, the report detailed, was funded through sponsorship by several suppliers to Tayside Contracts.

However the reliance on third-party funding has sparked fears the organisation could be accused of bias by companies who fail to secure a contract with them.

‘It is important to avoid the possibility of such allegations’

The report said: “Although seeking sponsorship is not illegal, it does expose the organisation to the risk of contractors making allegations of improper behaviour on any occasion when Tayside Contracts subsequently have a business relationship with a sponsor.

“Such allegations might be made against the organisation as a whole, but they might also be made against individual officers.

“Given that Tayside Contracts works in both the public sector and in a competitive environment, it is important to avoid the possibility of such allegations, thereby protecting Tayside Contracts’ reputation and interests.”

Tayside Contracts provides services including gritting, cleaning and catering across the region. Image: DC Thomson.

The report concluded that although no complaints regarding inappropriate behaviour had been received during the period that the awards have operated, the practice of seeking sponsorship to financially support the event would be discontinued.

Instead, the Tayside Contracts joint committee have voted to introduce a more streamlined and overall lower cost awards event.

This decision will see the previously agreed budget of £11,000, which was set in 2009, reduced to £6,000 – the equivalent to £2 per employee of Tayside Contracts.

The event will also no longer be held at the Caird Hall but rather a public building or local hotel, depending on cost.

However the change wasn’t universally accepted and at the most recent meeting of the committee an amendment was brought forward by Angus councillor Martin Shepherd to keep the awards in their current format.

This was defeated by seven votes to four.

Conversation