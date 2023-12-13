Tayside Contracts stop seeking private sponsorship of awards bash over ‘improper behaviour’ allegation fears

Tayside Contracts will no longer seek sponsorship to finance their annual employee awards bash over fears it could lead to allegations of “improper behaviour”.

The local authority contracting organisation holds the Tayside Contracts Excellence Awards (TEA) ceremony each year at the Caird Hall.

The event, which was first held in 2010, recognises employees’ achievements throughout the year and often sees up to 400 invited guests attend the bash.

But soaring costs have prompted a review by senior management, with a report revealing the cost of operating the most recent in-person awards ceremony had risen to £43,000.

Around 75% of the total cost, the report detailed, was funded through sponsorship by several suppliers to Tayside Contracts.

However the reliance on third-party funding has sparked fears the organisation could be accused of bias by companies who fail to secure a contract with them.

‘It is important to avoid the possibility of such allegations’

The report said: “Although seeking sponsorship is not illegal, it does expose the organisation to the risk of contractors making allegations of improper behaviour on any occasion when Tayside Contracts subsequently have a business relationship with a sponsor.

“Such allegations might be made against the organisation as a whole, but they might also be made against individual officers.

“Given that Tayside Contracts works in both the public sector and in a competitive environment, it is important to avoid the possibility of such allegations, thereby protecting Tayside Contracts’ reputation and interests.”

The report concluded that although no complaints regarding inappropriate behaviour had been received during the period that the awards have operated, the practice of seeking sponsorship to financially support the event would be discontinued.

Instead, the Tayside Contracts joint committee have voted to introduce a more streamlined and overall lower cost awards event.

This decision will see the previously agreed budget of £11,000, which was set in 2009, reduced to £6,000 – the equivalent to £2 per employee of Tayside Contracts.

The event will also no longer be held at the Caird Hall but rather a public building or local hotel, depending on cost.

However the change wasn’t universally accepted and at the most recent meeting of the committee an amendment was brought forward by Angus councillor Martin Shepherd to keep the awards in their current format.

This was defeated by seven votes to four.