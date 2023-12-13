Man, 41, arrested after woman ‘raped’ in Dundee city centre

A 41-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly raped in Dundee city centre.

Police have sealed off New Inn Entry between High Street and the Arctic Bar after the incident was reported early on Wednesday.

Officers are guarding both entrances to the pend, which leads from High Street to the Keiller Centre.

Forensics officers in white suits have been carrying out investigations at the scene.

One eyewitness said: “The forensic officers came into the pend at around 10am.

“They’ve been taking pictures at various points, both outside the Arctic Bar and another doorway.

“There is a green tarpaulin inside the cordon.

“Officers are standing guard at both ends of the alleyway.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40am on Wednesday, we received a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in the New Entry Inn area of Dundee.

“A 41-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are at an early stage.”