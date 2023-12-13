Bridge spanning the Dighty Burn between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth set to reopen

A new bridge spanning the Dighty Burn between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth is set to reopen.

The bridge will reopen at 7am on Thursday, December 14.

It is part of the £18 million active travel route which backers say will be a “jewel in the crown for this part of the country”.

The latest update means the coastal path between Balmossie Bridge and Albert Street Bridge will be reopened.

Pictures shared on social media by Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan showed the completed bridge.

He also shared an update from contractors Systra Limited which said: “We are very pleased to advise that the NCN 1 path, including the Dighty Bridge, will re-open to the public tomorrow morning from 7am.”

The works also included adding a new five metre-wide path that continues along to the Dighty Burn from Broughty Ferry Esplanade

Further work has now begun on the last link of the upgraded path between Castle Green and Mill Street.

That phase is expected to be completed by spring 2024.

It is hoped that the new footbridge will alleviate a historically common bottleneck.

Additional works planned next year

According to Broughty Ferry Active Travel, further works in the area are planned between spring and Autumn 2024.

This includes:

New pedestrian crossings on the A930 at Panmure Street and Guthrie Terrace

Easier crossings on the Esplanade at Castle Lane, Brook Street and Panmure Street and informal crossings along the rest of the Esplanade

Installation of public art along the route

Ongoing development of the flower meadows and other biodiversity improvements.

The upgrade was the latest phase of the £18million active travel project and is a popular route for pedestrians and cyclists.

Funding has come from the Scottish Government through Sustrans Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme.

The route is part of the National Cycle Network Route 1.