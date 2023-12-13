Bridge spanning the Dighty Burn between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth set to reopen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge spanning the Dighty Burn between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth set to reopen

The bridge is part of the £18million active travel project in the area.

By Kieran Webster
The new bridge over the Dighty Burn
The new bridge over the Dighty Burn. Image: Councillor Craig Duncan/Facebook

A new bridge spanning the Dighty Burn between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth is set to reopen.

The bridge will reopen at 7am on Thursday, December 14.

It is part of the £18 million active travel route which backers say will be a “jewel in the crown for this part of the country”.

The latest update means the coastal path between Balmossie Bridge and Albert Street Bridge will be reopened.

Artist impression of the bridge.
Artists’ impressions of the Broughty Ferry Active Travel Project. Image: Broughty Ferry Active Travel

Pictures shared on social media by Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan showed the completed bridge.

He also shared an update from contractors Systra Limited which said: “We are very pleased to advise that the NCN 1 path, including the Dighty Bridge, will re-open to the public tomorrow morning from 7am.”

The works also included adding a new five metre-wide path that continues along to the Dighty Burn from Broughty Ferry Esplanade

Picture of the old path
Works began on the stretch earlier this year. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson

Further work has now begun on the last link of the upgraded path between Castle Green and Mill Street.

That phase is expected to be completed by spring 2024.

It is hoped that the new footbridge will alleviate a historically common bottleneck.

Additional works planned next year

According to Broughty Ferry Active Travel, further works in the area are planned between spring and Autumn 2024.

This includes:

  • New pedestrian crossings on the A930 at Panmure Street and Guthrie Terrace
  • Easier crossings on the Esplanade at Castle Lane, Brook Street and Panmure Street and informal crossings along the rest of the Esplanade
  • Installation of public art along the route
  • Ongoing development of the flower meadows and other biodiversity improvements.

The upgrade was the latest phase of the £18million active travel project and is a popular route for pedestrians and cyclists.

Funding has come from the Scottish Government through Sustrans Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme.

The route is part of the National Cycle Network Route 1.

