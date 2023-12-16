Former Dundee jute mill Manhattan Works on the market for £3.5 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Former Dundee jute mill Manhattan Works on the market for £3.5 million

The former mill is now home to a number of small businesses.

By Laura Devlin
An aerial view of Manhattan Works. Image: Ryden/Graham Sibbald.
An aerial view of Manhattan Works. Image: Ryden/Graham Sibbald.

A former Dundee jute mill which is now home to commercial units has been put on the market for £3.5 million.

Manhattan Works, located in the Stobswell area of the city, dates back to the 1870s and operated as a mill until 1995, when spinning stopped.

It has since been adapted into space for commercial units and is home to a number of charities and businesses.

These include the JTC Furniture Group, Dundee International Women’s Centre, Showcase the Street, and Dundee and Angus ADHD Support Group.

Around 75% of the units at Manhattan Works are currently occupied.

It has not been confirmed what the sale means for the occupants.

Seven acre site

Advertising the sale of the development, commercial property agents Ryden described at as a “thriving” property.

The sale brochure said: “Manhattan Works lies approximately one mile north east of Dundee city centre and occupies a significant rectangular site extending to approximately 7.6 acres bounded by Dundonald Street and Court Street.

“It has now been adapted into a thriving multi-use property offering accommodation to a diverse range of occupiers and businesses serving the local community and beyond.

“Accommodation/unit sizes range from 500 sq ft to 78,000 sq ft and onsite uses vary from storage & distribution, to manufacturing, and retail and leisure.

“The surrounding area provides a high concentration of residential and also commercial uses.

“The site falls within an area designated for General Economic Development in the local development plan.”

The brochure added: “We estimate the current net income to be in the order of £524,872 per annum.

“This accounts for current service charge and insurance short falls.”

Dates back to 1870s

Manhattan Works was built in the 19th century by Thomson Bros for Col. Frank Sandeman, also of Stanley cotton mills.

The engine house, which had ornate timber trusses for the first Corliss engine in Dundee, was extended to the front when reequipped in 1914, with a travelling crane, and in the 1950s dynamos were installed.

“The frontage was completed in the early 20th century.

Conversation