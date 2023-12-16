Former Dundee jute mill Manhattan Works on the market for £3.5 million

A former Dundee jute mill which is now home to commercial units has been put on the market for £3.5 million.

Manhattan Works, located in the Stobswell area of the city, dates back to the 1870s and operated as a mill until 1995, when spinning stopped.

It has since been adapted into space for commercial units and is home to a number of charities and businesses.

These include the JTC Furniture Group, Dundee International Women’s Centre, Showcase the Street, and Dundee and Angus ADHD Support Group.

Around 75% of the units at Manhattan Works are currently occupied.

It has not been confirmed what the sale means for the occupants.

Seven acre site

Advertising the sale of the development, commercial property agents Ryden described at as a “thriving” property.

The sale brochure said: “Manhattan Works lies approximately one mile north east of Dundee city centre and occupies a significant rectangular site extending to approximately 7.6 acres bounded by Dundonald Street and Court Street.

“It has now been adapted into a thriving multi-use property offering accommodation to a diverse range of occupiers and businesses serving the local community and beyond.

“Accommodation/unit sizes range from 500 sq ft to 78,000 sq ft and onsite uses vary from storage & distribution, to manufacturing, and retail and leisure.

“The surrounding area provides a high concentration of residential and also commercial uses.

“The site falls within an area designated for General Economic Development in the local development plan.”

The brochure added: “We estimate the current net income to be in the order of £524,872 per annum.

“This accounts for current service charge and insurance short falls.”

Dates back to 1870s

Manhattan Works was built in the 19th century by Thomson Bros for Col. Frank Sandeman, also of Stanley cotton mills.

The engine house, which had ornate timber trusses for the first Corliss engine in Dundee, was extended to the front when reequipped in 1914, with a travelling crane, and in the 1950s dynamos were installed.

“The frontage was completed in the early 20th century.