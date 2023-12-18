Winds of nearly 50mph to hit Tayside and Fife as ‘possible danger to life’ warning issued

Winds of nearly 50mph are set to hit Tayside and Fife – with forecasters warning of a possible danger to life.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for all day on Thursday.

The warning covers a large part of the UK, including Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

The Met Office says there could be gusts of nearly 50mph in parts of the region.

Wind could damage buildings and roads

The warning says: “There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

Coastal roads and properties could also suffer damage from large waves, with a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Repairs to damage caused by other recent storms have been taking place, including a 30-metre main sewer that was smashed by stormy seas at Carnoustie.