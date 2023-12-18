Winds of nearly 50mph to hit Tayside and Fife as ‘possible danger to life’ warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Winds of nearly 50mph to hit Tayside and Fife as ‘possible danger to life’ warning issued

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for all day on Thursday.

By Ben MacDonald
A yellow warning for strong winds has been issued
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds on Thursday. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Winds of nearly 50mph are set to hit Tayside and Fife – with forecasters warning of a possible danger to life.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for all day on Thursday.

The warning covers a large part of the UK, including Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

The Met Office says there could be gusts of nearly 50mph in parts of the region.

Wind could damage buildings and roads

The warning says: “There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

Coastal roads and properties could also suffer damage from large waves, with a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Repairs to damage caused by other recent storms have been taking place, including a 30-metre main sewer that was smashed by stormy seas at Carnoustie.

More from Dundee

Dundee Olympia reopens public use
Pictures inside Dundee Olympia as swimming pools reopen to public
Jon Marsh with wife Tracey. Image: Supplied by Tracey Marsh.
Tragic Tayside biker's wife says motorists 'must do more' to protect vulnerable road users
Brownhill Road
Man, 50, taken to hospital and arrested as car flips in Dundee crash
Derek Alland.
Dundee sword attacker given extra year in prison for breaking friend's eye socket
The Flannels designer clothes store in Swindon town centre. Image: Shutterstock
Is luxury clothing retailer Flannels planning to set up in Dundee?
Ross County's Simon Murray pushed over a Dundee fan who had invaded the pitch. Image: Casey/SNS Group/Virtual Scotland
Dundee fan floored by Simon Murray after approaching Ross County star during pitch invasion
Stan Urban performs on The Voice. Image: ITV
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's Stan Urban reveals Olly Murs advice played key part in journey to…
Brian Cos on BBC show Newsnight on December 15 2023.
Dundee actor Brian Cox dropping F-bomb on BBC's Newsnight hailed 'TV moment of the…
4
Stan Urban performs at callbacks stage of The Voice. Image: ITV
Dundee piano wizard Stan Urban bids for semi-final place on The Voice
An aerial view of Manhattan Works. Image: Ryden/Graham Sibbald.
Former Dundee jute mill Manhattan Works on the market for £3.5 million

Conversation