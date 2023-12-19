Swimmers from as far away as Australia enjoy reopening of Olympia Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swimmers from as far away as Australia enjoy reopening of Olympia Dundee

By Lindsey Hamilton
Tilly Webster with mum Lyndsey at the reopening of the Olympia in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tilly Webster with mum Lyndsey at the reopening of the Olympia in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Swimmers from as far away as Australia were among the members of the public enjoying the reopening of the Olympia in Dundee on Monday.

The swimming pools welcomed their first visitors in more than two years following a closure for £6 million of repairs.

It followed swimming clubs returning to the centre last Monday.

Among the first getting to sample the revamped leisure centre was 11-year-old Tilly Webster, from Brisbane in Australia, who is visiting family in Tayport for six weeks.

‘I wanted to keep up my swimming while in Dundee’

Tilly – who went to the pool with mum Lyndsey – said: “I wanted to be able to keep up with my swimming while we’re in Dundee.

“When we discovered that the pools at Olympia were reopening just as we arrived here, it was brilliant.

“It has worked out perfectly for me and means I will be to swim regularly while I am here.”

‘Getting back in a 50m pool is going to make a huge difference’

Also enjoying a session at the pool on Monday was Dundee City Aquatics swimmer Micah van Blerk, 18, from Dundee.

Micah said: “It’s great to get back in.

“I’m a competitive swimmer and it’s been really hard training properly while Olympia has been closed.

“Getting back into a 50m pool for training is going to make a huge difference.

Olympia swimming pool re-opens
Micah van Blerk on the first day of public swimming. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I’ll be here pretty much every day during the Christmas holidays before I go back to university in Aberdeen.”

Fellow Dundee City Aquatics member Molly Grubb, 12, was also delighted to get back into the training pool.

She said: “I’ve been using the pools at St John’s and St Paul’s high schools.

“It’s been OK going there but not the same as training at Olympia.

“I’ve never actually used a 50m pool until now so it’s great to know that I can train in a proper competition-length pool.”

Olympia swimming pool re-opens
Molly Grubb is delighted to start swimming again at Olympia. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Molly’s mum, Ashley, said: “Getting back to Olympia also means that parents can play a much bigger part in their children’s swimming training.

“We weren’t allowed to go into the school pools to watch so it was hard to follow Molly’s progress.

“Being back at Olympia means we can go back to using the viewing gallery and watching what’s going on.”

The Olympia is back open. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Olympia features three flumes.
The centre has three flumes. Image: Alan Richardson

Ahead of the reopening, an online booking system was launched for peak-time entry.

Off-peak swimming is also available between 10am and 4pm until Friday, which does not require booking.

The centre shuts between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, and again on January 1 and 2.

