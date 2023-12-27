Dundee author behind Hamish the Highland cow celebrates 20 years of the children’s tale

The Dundee author behind the Scottish children’s book Hamish the Highland Cow has spoken of her pride as the book celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The illustrated book, which tells the story of a loveable cow who never cuts his hair, was first published in 2003.

It’s the creation of Natalie Russell, an illustration lecturer at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design.

And what started off as a quirky idea showcasing Natalie’s love of Scotland has found a worldwide audience – with Amazon reviews from places including the USA and Germany.

Natalie said: “It came about after I had gone travelling in America with a friend after college.

“I was really warmed by the idea that so many Americans has connections with Scotland and had friendliness and admiration towards Scottish people.

“So when I came back from that and started to think more about books and publishing, I thought about characters and Highland cattle are so iconic for Scotland.”

Hamish has brought Natalie many fun moments over the years but her personal highlight was appearing at the Edinburgh International Book Festival for the first time.

She said: “I had screen-printed Hamish masks for a large group of children, and they decorated them with toffee glue, piles of rubbish and toffee wrappers – it was very sticky!

“It was great fun and many of the children wore the masks around Charlotte Square after the event.”

Natalie added: “I remember sitting on the grass having a coffee not far from a mother and child who were reading Hamish together.

“It was incredible seeing them enjoying the story and sharing an intimate moment amongst the hustle and bustle of the festival.”

Two decades on from being published, Hamish the Highland Cow is now sold in shops across the the country and has even featured on CBeebies bedtime Hour.

“I think it tends to be a book that remains popular because people take it away home as a gift,” Natalie explained.

“You often see the book (being sold) in places like Pitlochry and the different VisitScotland shops.

“When you start off with an idea for a story and then get that book in your hands, it’s so exciting.

“You can’t imagine that 20 years on, book shops will still be selling it and it still be popular.

“Every so often you get caught off guard when you meet people who know who Hamish is.”