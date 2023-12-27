Dundee author behind Hamish the Highland cow celebrates 20 years of the children’s tale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee author behind Hamish the Highland cow celebrates 20 years of the children’s tale

The children's book was first published in 2003 and has since found a worldwide audience.

By Laura Devlin
Hamish the Highland Cow tells the story of a loveable cow who never cuts his hair. Image: Natalie Russell.
Hamish the Highland Cow tells the story of a loveable cow who never cuts his hair. Image: Natalie Russell.

The Dundee author behind the Scottish children’s book Hamish the Highland Cow has spoken of her pride as the book celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The illustrated book, which tells the story of a loveable cow who never cuts his hair, was first published in 2003.

It’s the creation of Natalie Russell, an illustration lecturer at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design.

And what started off as a quirky idea showcasing Natalie’s love of Scotland has found a worldwide audience – with Amazon reviews from places including the USA and Germany.

Natalie said: “It came about after I had gone travelling in America with a friend after college.

“I was really warmed by the idea that so many Americans has connections with Scotland and had friendliness and admiration towards Scottish people.

“So when I came back from that and started to think more about books and publishing, I thought about characters and Highland cattle are so iconic for Scotland.”

Hamish has brought Natalie many fun moments over the years but her personal highlight was appearing at the Edinburgh International Book Festival for the first time.

She said: “I had screen-printed Hamish masks for a large group of children, and they decorated them with toffee glue, piles of rubbish and toffee wrappers – it was very sticky!

“It was great fun and many of the children wore the masks around Charlotte Square after the event.”

Natalie added: “I remember sitting on the grass having a coffee not far from a mother and child who were reading Hamish together.

“It was incredible seeing them enjoying the story and sharing an intimate moment amongst the hustle and bustle of the festival.”

Natalie Russell. Image: Supplied.

Two decades on from being published, Hamish the Highland Cow is now sold in shops across the the country and has even featured on CBeebies bedtime Hour.

“I think it tends to be a book that remains popular because people take it away home as a gift,” Natalie explained.

“You often see the book (being sold) in places like Pitlochry and the different VisitScotland shops.

“When you start off with an idea for a story and then get that book in your hands, it’s so exciting.

“You can’t imagine that 20 years on, book shops will still be selling it and it still be popular.

“Every so often you get caught off guard when you meet people who know who Hamish is.”

More from Dundee

Hamish the Highland Cow tells the story of a loveable cow who never cuts his hair. Image: Natalie Russell.
Prison chiefs 'lose track' of mobile phones in Scottish jails as Perth inmate caught…
Some cars continue to ignore the School Exclusion Zone in Dundee
Dundee School Streets: Calls for more enforcement as lack of driving offences revealed
Hamish the Highland Cow tells the story of a loveable cow who never cuts his hair. Image: Natalie Russell.
More than 300 homeless people living in Dundee B&Bs
Hamish the Highland Cow tells the story of a loveable cow who never cuts his hair. Image: Natalie Russell.
Dundee bare knuckle boxer dragged partner downstairs by hair in terrifying attack
A yellow warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office
Winds of nearly 60mph to hit Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued
Liz McColgan celebrated Christmas with her family
Dundee hero Liz McColgan opens up on first Christmas since death of husband John
Hamish the Highland Cow tells the story of a loveable cow who never cuts his hair. Image: Natalie Russell.
Council leader: 'Dozens' of people to blame for Dundee Olympia debacle
11
A ScotRail train.
Christmas Eve disruption on Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen trains
Hamish the Highland Cow tells the story of a loveable cow who never cuts his hair. Image: Natalie Russell.
Humza Yousaf teams up with Dundee United Community Trust to serve Christmas lunch
11
Anthony Elder.
Search for man, 35, reported missing in Dundee

Conversation