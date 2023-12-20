Dundee United pay tribute to partner of assistant manager Lee Sharp who has died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee United pay tribute to partner of assistant manager Lee Sharp who has died

Angela is said to have passed away after a 'period of illness'

By Lindsey Hamilton
Lee Sharp's wife has died
Lee Sharp. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

The  partner of Dundee United’s assistant manager, Lee Sharp, has died.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that Lee’s “beloved” partner, Angela has died after a period illness.

The couple have three children.

Sharp's 'beloved' partner dies after illness

A statement put out by the club on Wednesday evening said: “Everyone at Dundee United is deeply saddened at the passing of Angela, the beloved partner of first-team assistant manager Lee Sharp, after a period of illness.”

It added: “The club will continue to offer its full support to assist Lee at this difficult time and we kindly request privacy for him and their children, Tommy, Katie and Tabby, as they mourn this profound loss.”

Lee Sharp career

Sharp, 48, joined DUFC in March of this year as assistant manager.

He was brought to the club by manager Jim Goodwin.

The pair had previously had spells together at Alloa Athletic, St Mirren and most recently Aberdeen.

Lee sharp partner death
Lee Sharp with Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Sharp was a professional footballer for 19 years and played in over 500 games with Dumbarton FC, Dundee FC, St Mirren FC, Ayr United, and Stranraer FC, Clyde FC.

Following his retirement from playing, Sharp worked as a coach and then head of youth development at Clyde from 2013 to 2016.

From 2016 to 2019 he was at Alloa Athletic, where he began his coaching partnership with Jim Goodwin.

He was Goodwin’s assistant manager at St Mirren from 2019 to 2022.

He followed him to Aberdeen in February 2022 and Dundee United in March 2023.

 

Conversation