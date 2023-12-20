Dundee United pay tribute to partner of assistant manager Lee Sharp who has died

The partner of Dundee United’s assistant manager, Lee Sharp, has died.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that Lee’s “beloved” partner, Angela has died after a period illness.

The couple have three children.

Sharp’s ‘beloved’ partner dies after illness

A statement put out by the club on Wednesday evening said: “Everyone at Dundee United is deeply saddened at the passing of Angela, the beloved partner of first-team assistant manager Lee Sharp, after a period of illness.”

It added: “The club will continue to offer its full support to assist Lee at this difficult time and we kindly request privacy for him and their children, Tommy, Katie and Tabby, as they mourn this profound loss.”

Lee Sharp career

Sharp, 48, joined DUFC in March of this year as assistant manager.

He was brought to the club by manager Jim Goodwin.

The pair had previously had spells together at Alloa Athletic, St Mirren and most recently Aberdeen.

Sharp was a professional footballer for 19 years and played in over 500 games with Dumbarton FC, Dundee FC, St Mirren FC, Ayr United, and Stranraer FC, Clyde FC.

Following his retirement from playing, Sharp worked as a coach and then head of youth development at Clyde from 2013 to 2016.

From 2016 to 2019 he was at Alloa Athletic, where he began his coaching partnership with Jim Goodwin.

He was Goodwin’s assistant manager at St Mirren from 2019 to 2022.

He followed him to Aberdeen in February 2022 and Dundee United in March 2023.