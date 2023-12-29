Dundee council leader says city will be transformed despite ‘one hand behind back’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee council leader says city will be transformed despite ‘one hand behind back’

Despite facing a budget black hole, John Alexander says Dundee is transforming for the better.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dundee is “transforming for the better” despite “one hand behind its back” due to budget constraints, the city council leader has insisted.

John Alexander says he remains optimistic about creating jobs and alleviating poverty in the city, despite looking down the barrel of a £17m funding gap next year.

Looking ahead to 2024, the SNP Strathmartine councillor said: “We have got to be optimistic.

“I think we are all guilty, to some degree or another, of having rose-tinted glasses.

Dundee waterfront.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He added: “I see frequently comments about what the city was like in the 80s and 90s.

“Now I remember what the city was like, it was a disaster and I think people forget how far we’ve come sometimes.

“People genuinely think Dundee is transforming for the better, and they are impressed by the pace of that change and that’s what we need to focus on that and continue pushing.

“Because it’s only by doing that that we will leverage in more investment, create jobs and alleviate poverty.

“Despite the fact that we might be doing it with one hand tied behind our back because of our finances.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Among the future investment Mr Alexander is most excited about is the Eden Project, lined up to open in 2026.

A full planning application for the £130m Dundee Eden Project was submitted earlier this month, marking the next step in the development, first revealed in 2019.

“I think it’s really caught the imagination of the city,” said Mr Alexander.

An artist’s impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project

“The one thing that seems to have united quite a lot of folk in the city, across all the communities, is the Eden Project.

“I think people really see and can imagine that being in place and what it means for a city like Dundee in terms of continuing that transformation journey.

“It’s always the things that bring a bit of positivity into people’s lives that I enjoy the most.”

Artist impressions of Eden Project. Image: Eden Project

But it has not all been plain sailing for Dundee, as the council has been at the forefront of a two-year closure of the Olympia swimming pools.

The centre reopened in December after being shut since October 2021 for more than £6 million worth of repairs.

Mr Alexander hopes lessons will be learned from the multi-million-pound fiasco.

The Olympia Swimming Pool is finally re-opened to the public after being closed since October 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He said: “The more important thing in a sense, is that it never ever happens again,”

“That there is no recurrence in any of our buildings or any of our assets of a similar nature.

“So lessons learned, what are you going to do about it going forward?

“I might not be here at the next election so it’s not about who the political administration is – we need to embed that in the practice of the council.”

Early Olympia questions not addressed properly

But the council chief admitted that signals pointing to issues around the site had not been properly addressed at the time.

He said: “It’s not like the problems just started a couple of years ago and all of a sudden they’ve manifested, the problems have been there since day one – and that’s the thing that’s all the more galling.

“There have clearly been – from day one – questions perhaps that haven’t been addressed properly.

“But I am delighted that we have finally got it open.”

More from Dundee

Dundee's Waterfront taken from a distance.
Dundee Waterfront: What has been built so far and what is coming next?
Kirsten Connelly at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Police strip search in Dundee uncovers heroin stash worth hundreds
Morgan Street, Stobswell, Dundee.
Stobswell resident describes drug use in flat close as 'helpless situation'
Flooding in Bankwell Crescent, Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Gerrit in Tayside and Fife: Pictures and video reveal destruction
The train following the collision with a tree. Image: Aslef/Twitter
ScotRail defends safety of train involved in Broughty Ferry crash during Storm Gerrit
Gordon McKay by the tree that snapped in his West Ferry garden.
Storm Gerrit: 100ft tree snaps in half and crashes into Dundee home
Network Rail respond after Broughty Ferry crossing failed.
Network Rail rejects claim Broughty Ferry crossing barriers failed
Flooding at Huntingtower on the A85 Perth to Crieff Road during Storm Gerrit
Storm Gerrit LIVE: Road closures and rail disruption continues in Tayside and Fife
4
Eilish McColgan was gifted a surprise bottle of Aberfeldy whisky. Image: Eilish McColgan/Instagram
Eilish McColgan receives £500 bottle of Aberfeldy whisky as Christmas surprise
An Ember bus in Dundee,
Ember announces new bus route in Dundee and more services to Edinburgh and Glasgow
7

Conversation