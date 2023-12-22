Dundee care home bosses on trial for ‘ill-treating or neglecting’ residents during Covid pandemic

A Dundee care home manager shouted at a vulnerable resident “how many more people do you want to kill” during the height of the Covid pandemic, a trial has heard.

The court was told Angela Isles shouted at one resident who tried to enter the room of another suffering from Covid-19 during the second wave of the disease.

She is on trial at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of “ill-treating or neglecting” care home residents, alongside co-accused Deborah Douglas.

They were in charge of McGonagall House care home on Rosebank Mews at the time of the pandemic.

McGonagall House provides accommodation, care and support to up to 31 people who have experienced alcohol or drug-related brain damage, which prevents them from living independently within the community.

‘Shouting and swearing’ claims

Evelyn Inglis, a former staff member, told the trial she saw Isles “shouting and swearing” at one of the residents.

She explained how an elderly patient had attempted to get into the room of a man who was sick with – and subsequently died from – the infection.

“He tried to get into the room, which he would normally do.

“Isles was in the room with the client.

“As the man tried to enter, she shouted at him ‘are you not happy you’ve f***ing given him Covid in the first place? How many more people do you want to kill in here?’

“The clients did not understand what Covid was.

“We tried our best to isolate people but to try and keep them in their rooms was hard.”

When asked how she felt Isles’ attitude had been during the alleged incident, Mrs Inglis responded “stinking”.

“I was angry. The clients did not know anything about Covid.

“It was harsh.”

Whistle-blower

The court also heard from Fiona Nicolson, a staff nurse of over 35 years experience.

She explained how she had been the “whistle-blower” who informed the social work department about Isles and Douglas’ “toxic” behaviour.

“I thought ‘when is this going to stop’.

“I felt it was not acceptable for their to be a toxic environment at the time.

“I felt I had not other option than to go to social work.”

Mrs Inglis had said she could not raise Isles’ and Douglas’ behaviour because they regularly told staff: “if you don’t like it, you know where the door is.”

Investigation

Graham Patterson, who is employed by Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, headed a team called in to investigate the allegations.

He told the court he contacted Isles and Douglas and told them they would be unable to enter the care home while the large scale investigation (LSI) was conducted.

He explained the matter was referred to police after it was alleged “criminal” activities had taken place.

The charges

Angela Isles, 56, of Prieston Road, Dundee, is alleged, in her role of carer, to have “ill-treated or neglected” 13 residents. She denies:

On occasions between August 2019 and January 2021, shouting, swearing and making threats towards a male resident.

On various occasions between December 2019 and March 2020, shouting at a male resident.

Between March and May 2020, shouting and swearing at a female resident.

Between March and October 2020, shouting and swearing at a female resident.

Between September 2020 and July 2021, shouting at three residents.

On October 20 2020, shouting and swearing at a male resident.

Occasions in November and December 2020, shouting and swearing repeatedly at a male resident.

On a date in November 2020, threatening to place a male resident in a psychiatric unit.

On a date between January and July 2020, threatening a male resident and shouting at him.

Between January and March 2021, shouting and making offensive remarks towards a male resident.

On July 1 2021, shouting at a male resident and threatening that he would be moved to Kingsway Care Centre.

Deborah Douglas, 50, of Glenfeshie Road, Dundee, is accused of “ill-treating or neglecting” three residents. She denies:

On various occasions between 2019 and 2020 shouting, swearing and making offensive comments towards a male resident.

On October 20 2020, shouting at a male resident and throwing a suitcase towards him.

Between April and July 2021, shouting at a male resident and removing his duvet when he was naked in bed.

The trial continues before Sheriff Paul Brown.

