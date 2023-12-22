Dundee care home bosses on trial for ‘ill-treating or neglecting’ residents during Covid pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee care home bosses on trial for ‘ill-treating or neglecting’ residents during Covid pandemic

Deborah Douglas and Angela Isles, of McGonagall House care home, are on trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

By Paul Malik
The allegations relate to two staff at McGonagall House in Dundee.
The allegations relate to two staff at McGonagall House in Dundee.

A Dundee care home manager shouted at a vulnerable resident “how many more people do you want to kill” during the height of the Covid pandemic, a trial has heard.

The court was told Angela Isles shouted at one resident who tried to enter the room of another suffering from Covid-19 during the second wave of the disease.

She is on trial at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of “ill-treating or neglecting” care home residents, alongside co-accused Deborah Douglas.

They were in charge of McGonagall House care home on Rosebank Mews at the time of the pandemic.

McGonagall House provides accommodation, care and support to up to 31 people who have experienced alcohol or drug-related brain damage, which prevents them from living independently within the community.

McGonagall House
McGonagall House. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Shouting and swearing’ claims

Evelyn Inglis, a former staff member, told the trial she saw Isles “shouting and swearing” at one of the residents.

She explained how an elderly patient had attempted to get into the room of a man who was sick with – and subsequently died from – the infection.

“He tried to get into the room, which he would normally do.

“Isles was in the room with the client.

“As the man tried to enter, she shouted at him ‘are you not happy you’ve f***ing given him Covid in the first place? How many more people do you want to kill in here?’

“The clients did not understand what Covid was.

“We tried our best to isolate people but to try and keep them in their rooms was hard.”

When asked how she felt Isles’ attitude had been during the alleged incident, Mrs Inglis responded “stinking”.

“I was angry. The clients did not know anything about Covid.

“It was harsh.”

Whistle-blower

The court also heard from Fiona Nicolson, a staff nurse of over 35 years experience.

She explained how she had been the “whistle-blower” who informed the social work department about Isles and Douglas’ “toxic” behaviour.

“I thought ‘when is this going to stop’.

“I felt it was not acceptable for their to be a toxic environment at the time.

“I felt I had not other option than to go to social work.”

Mrs Inglis had said she could not raise Isles’ and Douglas’ behaviour because they regularly told staff: “if you don’t like it, you know where the door is.”

Investigation

Graham Patterson, who is employed by Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, headed a team called in to investigate the allegations.

Dundee Sheriff Court
The trial is taking place at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He told the court he contacted Isles and Douglas and told them they would be unable to enter the care home while the large scale investigation (LSI) was conducted.

He explained the matter was referred to police after it was alleged “criminal” activities had taken place.

The charges

Angela Isles, 56, of Prieston Road, Dundee, is alleged, in her role of carer, to have “ill-treated or neglected” 13 residents. She denies:

  • On occasions between August 2019 and January 2021, shouting, swearing and making threats towards a male resident.
  • On various occasions between December 2019 and March 2020, shouting at a male resident.
  • Between March and May 2020, shouting and swearing at a female resident.
  • Between March and October 2020, shouting and swearing at a female resident.
  • Between September 2020 and July 2021, shouting at three residents.
  • On October 20 2020, shouting and swearing at a male resident.
  • Occasions in November and December 2020, shouting and swearing repeatedly at a male resident.
  • On a date in November 2020, threatening to place a male resident in a psychiatric unit.
  • On a date between January and July 2020, threatening a male resident and shouting at him.
  • Between January and March 2021, shouting and making offensive remarks towards a male resident.
  • On July 1 2021, shouting at a male resident and threatening that he would be moved to Kingsway Care Centre.

Deborah Douglas, 50, of Glenfeshie Road, Dundee, is accused of “ill-treating or neglecting” three residents. She denies:

  • On various occasions between 2019 and 2020 shouting, swearing and making offensive comments towards a male resident.
  • On October 20 2020, shouting at a male resident and throwing a suitcase towards him.
  • Between April and July 2021, shouting at a male resident and removing his duvet when he was naked in bed.

The trial continues before Sheriff Paul Brown.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Dundee

Yellow weather warning for wind across Tayside.
Let it blow: Christmas wind warning for Tayside
Turkeys have been available through the scheme in past years. Image: Shutterstock/K2 PhotoStudio
How to get free food in Dundee on Christmas Eve
Dundee's City Square Christmas events come to an end on Saturday. Image: Alan Richardson
Full details of final Dundee Christmas event as Santa visits City Square this weekend
Brian Clark leaves court after his 2014 conviction. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee pervert caught with nappies, kids' make-up and 1,000 obscene files at Perthshire home
RTC A90 Kinfauns
A90 Perth to Dundee traffic restricted due to crash involving HGV and car
The incident happened at the bottom of Reform Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, 'glassed' in Dundee city centre disturbance
Liff road house fire
Police now confirm Dundee house fire 'not suspicious'
The incident happened on Cheviot Crescent, Dundee.
Dundee engineer drove through children's playpark as he fled police
Graeme Boyle had an £80k cannabis cultivation.
Tayside £80k cannabis farmer grew massive crop to combat 'chronic pain'
Lee Sharp's wife has died
Dundee United pay tribute to partner of assistant manager Lee Sharp who has died