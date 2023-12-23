Dundee fans react after clash against Aberdeen called off last minute

Dundee fans have reacted with anger after their Premiership clash against Aberdeen was called off less than an hour before kick-off.

Match referee David Munro revealed that the Dens Park pitch was unplayable due to persistent rain.

A waterlogged goalmouth was the reason given by the Dark Blues with the match postponed to a later date.

Many travelling fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their disappointment.

Dundee fan Paul Bruce said: “I’ve always got the club’s back but this is ridiculously late and not good enough.

“Fans of both clubs have planned their last weekend before Christmas around this game.

“If there was any doubt around the fixture it should’ve been called off hours ago.”

Dundee fan Calum McKenzie, who had travelled up from Edinburgh, said: “Travel up from Edinburgh to get told less than an hour before kick-off.

“Absolute shambles yet again.”

@Deetilehdie said that the match could have just been delayed with Jamie Stewart saying that it is a “shocking way to treat supporters”.

@DEE4LIFE2 said: “This is shocking. Sort the pitch out or assess earlier.”

@Dee1983Dee slammed it is a “disgrace”.

Derek Mcilravey stated: “This is now becoming a joke. Can you please invest in pitch covers or something?”

Harrison Brown said: “”How can’t you delay kick-off and try and clear the pitch?”

@xxgoalkeeper 2 wrote: “What a joke.”