Dundee fans react after clash against Aberdeen called off last minute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee fans react after clash against Aberdeen called off last minute

The match was due to kick off at Dens Park at 3pm.

By Chloe Burrell
Dens Park in Dundee.
The game was called off at Dens Park in Dundee. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Dundee fans have reacted with anger after their Premiership clash against Aberdeen was called off less than an hour before kick-off.

Match referee David Munro revealed that the Dens Park pitch was unplayable due to persistent rain.

A waterlogged goalmouth was the reason given by the Dark Blues with the match postponed to a later date.

Referee David Munro.
Referee David Munro called off the Dundee vs Aberdeen game. Image: SNS

Many travelling fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their disappointment.

Dundee fan Paul Bruce said: “I’ve always got the club’s back but this is ridiculously late and not good enough.

“Fans of both clubs have planned their last weekend before Christmas around this game.

“If there was any doubt around the fixture it should’ve been called off hours ago.”

Dundee fan Calum McKenzie, who had travelled up from Edinburgh, said: “Travel up from Edinburgh to get told less than an hour before kick-off.

“Absolute shambles yet again.”

@Deetilehdie said that the match could have just been delayed with Jamie Stewart saying that it is a “shocking way to treat supporters”.

@DEE4LIFE2 said: “This is shocking. Sort the pitch out or assess earlier.”

@Dee1983Dee slammed it is a “disgrace”.

Derek Mcilravey stated: “This is now becoming a joke. Can you please invest in pitch covers or something?”

Harrison Brown said: “”How can’t you delay kick-off and try and clear the pitch?”

@xxgoalkeeper 2 wrote: “What a joke.”

More from Dundee

Fire on Craigie Road in Dundee.
Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict building in Dundee
The players are raising money for the Sharp family. Image: Dundee United.
Dundee United stars launch fundraiser for family of assistant manager Lee Sharp after partner's…
The Olympia Swimming Pool. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Café at Dundee Olympia set to open in the new year
Commuters travelling from Dundee are facing disruption. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Disruption to trains between Tayside and central belt during festive period
Emergency services on Broughty Ferry Road, Dundee.
Dundee road closed as firefighters tackle blaze at derelict building
The cannabis farm was being operated in 42 Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry mansion cannabis farmers face deportation to Albania
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Terrorist threats Dundee University Picture shows; Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 22/12/2023
Bomb threat student behind Dundee University terror campaign will be deported
Several pharmacies will be open on Christmas Day. Image: PA
Which pharmacies are open in Tayside on Christmas Day?
The allegations relate to two staff at McGonagall House in Dundee.
Dundee care home bosses on trial for 'ill-treating or neglecting' residents during Covid pandemic
Yellow weather warning for wind across Tayside.
Let it blow: Christmas wind warning for Tayside

Conversation