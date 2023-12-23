Dundee Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict building in Dundee Fire crews were called to the scene on Craigie Road shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday. By Chloe Burrell December 23 2023, 4.22pm Share Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict building in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4849534/fire-craigie-road-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Fire on Craigie Road in Dundee. Image: Supplied A Dundee road is closed as firefighters tackle a blaze at a derelict building. Fire crews were called to the scene on Craigie Road shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday. It is understood four appliances are in attendance. An eyewitness told The Courier: “Police were directing traffic up Greendykes Road. “The smoke can be seen from the Gallagher Retail Park.” A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at a fire on Craigie Road in Dundee. “There are four appliances in attendance. “We received the call at 3.36pm.” Police Scotland confirmed they are assisting with traffic.
