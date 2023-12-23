Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict building in Dundee

A Dundee road is closed as firefighters tackle a blaze at a derelict building.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Craigie Road shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday.

It is understood four appliances are in attendance.

An eyewitness told The Courier: “Police were directing traffic up Greendykes Road.

“The smoke can be seen from the Gallagher Retail Park.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at a fire on Craigie Road in Dundee.

“There are four appliances in attendance.

“We received the call at 3.36pm.”

Police Scotland confirmed they are assisting with traffic.