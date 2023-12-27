Resident claims cat killed in Dundee hit-and-run that left parked car damaged

Residents are calling for traffic calming measures on a “rat run” street in Dundee after a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve.

Police were called to Camperdown Road after a vehicle collided with a parked car and reportedly killed a cat before the driver fled the scene.

Neighbours exited their homes after hearing a “loud bang” shortly before 6pm, near the junction with Livingstone Terrace.

Resident Ross Laing said his mother’s Citreon C3 was badly damaged after being shunted forward around 15 yards.

Margaret had been visiting the 43-year-old and had been parked on the street at the time of the crash.

‘Notorious spot’

Ross said: “My mum was just going to leave when a neighbour called.

“The car had been shunted so far forward they were chapping all the doors locally.

“Another vehicle stopped and said a black Mercedes car was involved and suffered significant damage.

“A cat was sadly killed during the incident.

“The debris left at the scene would suggest it was an E-class Mercedes.

“We think because the person was driving so fast they’ve tried to veer out the way of the cat and struck my mum’s car.

“It’s a rat run here.

“I fear there will need to be a loss of human life before our concerns about speeding are taken more seriously.”

Warning other drivers to slow down

Ross and another local resident, Craig Morrell, said locals were trying to slow other cars down after the crash.

Ross added: “This has been an ongoing problem which has been flagged to the council previously.

“Even on the night of the crash we were having to tell other drivers to slow down on the approach to the collision.

“I do worry what would have happened had my mum been at the car a minute earlier.

“The police told us the vehicle must have been doing at least 60mph to have moved the car so far forward.”

Craig said the use of cardboard cut-out police officers was a “waste of time” after the item was previously vandalised.

The 53-year-old believes speed humps may be needed long-term.

Police confirmed they were investigating the crash on Christmas Eve.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 5.55pm on Sunday,December 24, police were called to a report of a road crash on Camperdown Road, Dundee where a car failed to stop.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The council’s annual road safety and 20mph progress report identified a £1 million range of engineering measures which are being progressed at accident cluster sites across the city to provide improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

“The council is committed to improving road safety and continues to work collaboratively with key organisations involved in road safety in Dundee to share information to assist in targeting education and enforcement campaigns.”