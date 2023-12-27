Resident claims cat killed in Dundee hit-and-run that left parked car damaged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Resident claims cat killed in Dundee hit-and-run that left parked car damaged

Neighbours exited their homes after hearing a 'loud bang'.

By James Simpson
A parked car was damaged on Camperdown Road, Dundee
A parked car was damaged on Camperdown Road, Dundee. Image: Ross Laing/Google Street Views.

Residents are calling for traffic calming measures on a “rat run” street in Dundee after a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve.

Police were called to Camperdown Road after a vehicle collided with a parked car and reportedly killed a cat before the driver fled the scene.

Neighbours exited their homes after hearing a “loud bang” shortly before 6pm, near the junction with Livingstone Terrace.

Ross Laing said his mother’s Citreon C3 was badly damaged. Image: Ross Laing

Resident Ross Laing said his mother’s Citreon C3 was badly damaged after being shunted forward around 15 yards.

Margaret had been visiting the 43-year-old and had been parked on the street at the time of the crash.

‘Notorious spot’

Ross said: “My mum was just going to leave when a neighbour called.

“The car had been shunted so far forward they were chapping all the doors locally.

“Another vehicle stopped and said a black Mercedes car was involved and suffered significant damage.

“A cat was sadly killed during the incident.

“The debris left at the scene would suggest it was an E-class Mercedes.

“We think because the person was driving so fast they’ve tried to veer out the way of the cat and struck my mum’s car.

“It’s a rat run here.

“I fear there will need to be a loss of human life before our concerns about speeding are taken more seriously.”

Warning other drivers to slow down

Ross and another local resident, Craig Morrell, said locals were trying to slow other cars down after the crash.

Ross added: “This has been an ongoing problem which has been flagged to the council previously.

“Even on the night of the crash we were having to tell other drivers to slow down on the approach to the collision.

“I do worry what would have happened had my mum been at the car a minute earlier.

“The police told us the vehicle must have been doing at least 60mph to have moved the car so far forward.”

Craig said the use of cardboard cut-out police officers was a “waste of time” after the item was previously vandalised.

The 53-year-old believes speed humps may be needed long-term.

Police confirmed they were investigating the crash on Christmas Eve.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 5.55pm on Sunday,December 24, police were called to a report of a road crash on Camperdown Road, Dundee where a car failed to stop.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The council’s annual road safety and 20mph progress report identified a £1 million range of engineering measures which are being progressed at accident cluster sites across the city to provide improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

“The council is committed to improving road safety and continues to work collaboratively with key organisations involved in road safety in Dundee to share information to assist in targeting education and enforcement campaigns.”

