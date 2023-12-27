Storm Gerrit batters Dundee as trees brought down during wild weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Storm Gerrit batters Dundee as trees brought down during wild weather

High winds have caused disruption across the city.

By Andrew Robson
Tree down as Storm Gerrit batters Dundee
A fallen tree in Balgay Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Strom Gerrit battered Dundee on Wednesday as gale-force winds and heavy rain brought hazardous conditions and disruption to the city.

The adverse weather felled trees at Balgay Park and Landsdowne Gardens while floodwater closed the A90 between Dundee and Forfar.

Elsewhere in the city, motorists continue to face challenges due to the bad weather.

It follows the Met Office’s yellow weather warning which is expected to continue until midnight.

Standing water at Slessor Gardens in Dundee amid Storm weather
Standing water at Slessor Gardens. Image: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson
Tree down in Landsdowne Gardens. Image: Iain Ferguson

Dundee City Council said it had experienced an “extremely high volume” of housing repair calls during the adverse weather.

The winds and heavy rain also forced Riverside and Baldovie Recycling Centres to close.

Storm Gerrit restrictions on the Tay Road Bridge
Restrictions were placed on the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson
Trains from Dundee Railway Station were delayed during Storm Gerrit.
Trains from Dundee Railway Station were delayed. Image: Supplied

Meanwhile, the Tay Road Bridge is only open to cars and single-decker buses, with a 30mph speed restriction in place.

Train services have been severely disrupted across the region with services subject to delay and cancellation.

No trains will run between Dundee and Aberdeen for the rest of the Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the A9 near Broxden was blocked due to a fallen tree brought down by high winds.

More from Dundee

Train crashed on to tree Broughty Ferry
Train hit by tree in Broughty Ferry during Storm Gerrit
The A90 near Forfar was closed at McDonald's due to Storm Gerrit.
Storm Gerrit: A90 closed between Dundee and Forfar
A parked car was damaged on Camperdown Road, Dundee
Resident claims cat killed in Dundee hit-and-run that left parked car damaged
Jeanfield Road entrance to Wellshill Cemetery, Perth.
Storm Gerrit: Road closures, rail disruption and power cuts in Tayside and Fife
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Natalie Russell speaks about Hamish the Highland Cow Picture shows; Natalie Russell . N/A. Supplied by Natalie Russell Date; Unknown
Dundee author behind Hamish the Highland cow celebrates 20 years of the children's tale
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. James Marshall was convicted of having a mobile phone in prison Picture shows; James Marshall. Perth Prison. Supplied by Facebook / Alamy Stock Photo Date; 18/12/2023
Prison chiefs 'lose track' of mobile phones in jails as Perth inmate caught with…
Some cars continue to ignore the School Exclusion Zone in Dundee
Dundee School Streets: Calls for more enforcement as lack of driving offences revealed
5
Over 300 people are being sheltered in hotels and B&Bs in the city. Image: DC Thomson
More than 300 homeless people living in Dundee B&Bs
Jason Paul has been convicted of domestically-aggravated assault. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Dundee bare knuckle boxer dragged partner downstairs by hair in terrifying attack
A yellow warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office
Winds of nearly 60mph to hit Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued

Conversation