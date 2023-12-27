Dundee Storm Gerrit batters Dundee as trees brought down during wild weather High winds have caused disruption across the city. By Andrew Robson December 27 2023, 3.39pm Share Storm Gerrit batters Dundee as trees brought down during wild weather Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4851165/storm-gerrit-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment A fallen tree in Balgay Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Strom Gerrit battered Dundee on Wednesday as gale-force winds and heavy rain brought hazardous conditions and disruption to the city. The adverse weather felled trees at Balgay Park and Landsdowne Gardens while floodwater closed the A90 between Dundee and Forfar. Elsewhere in the city, motorists continue to face challenges due to the bad weather. It follows the Met Office’s yellow weather warning which is expected to continue until midnight. Standing water at Slessor Gardens. Image: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson Tree down in Landsdowne Gardens. Image: Iain Ferguson Dundee City Council said it had experienced an “extremely high volume” of housing repair calls during the adverse weather. The winds and heavy rain also forced Riverside and Baldovie Recycling Centres to close. Restrictions were placed on the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson Trains from Dundee Railway Station were delayed. Image: Supplied Meanwhile, the Tay Road Bridge is only open to cars and single-decker buses, with a 30mph speed restriction in place. Train services have been severely disrupted across the region with services subject to delay and cancellation. No trains will run between Dundee and Aberdeen for the rest of the Wednesday. Elsewhere, the A9 near Broxden was blocked due to a fallen tree brought down by high winds. Storm Gerrit: Road closures, rail disruption and power cuts in Tayside and Fife
