Storm Gerrit batters Dundee as trees brought down during wild weather

Strom Gerrit battered Dundee on Wednesday as gale-force winds and heavy rain brought hazardous conditions and disruption to the city.

The adverse weather felled trees at Balgay Park and Landsdowne Gardens while floodwater closed the A90 between Dundee and Forfar.

Elsewhere in the city, motorists continue to face challenges due to the bad weather.

It follows the Met Office’s yellow weather warning which is expected to continue until midnight.

Dundee City Council said it had experienced an “extremely high volume” of housing repair calls during the adverse weather.

The winds and heavy rain also forced Riverside and Baldovie Recycling Centres to close.

Meanwhile, the Tay Road Bridge is only open to cars and single-decker buses, with a 30mph speed restriction in place.

Train services have been severely disrupted across the region with services subject to delay and cancellation.

No trains will run between Dundee and Aberdeen for the rest of the Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the A9 near Broxden was blocked due to a fallen tree brought down by high winds.