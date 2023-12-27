Train disruption set to continue after damage caused by Storm Gerrit

Train disruption is set to continue throughout Tayside and Fife following damage caused by Storm Gerrit.

Strong winds and heavy rain caused severe disruption to the rail network across the region on Wednesday.

A train hit a tree between Barry Links and Broughty Ferry amid the bad weather – with British Transport Police confirming nobody was injured.

ScotRail cancelled all services north of Dundee until at least Thursday morning.

Additionally, a landslip between Cupar and Leuchars and flooding forced the cancellation of trains in Fife.

Safety checks will now take place on Thursday before services resume.

Train disruption will continue while damage is assessed

Disruption will continue on all services running between:

Dundee – Aberdeen

Edinburgh – Dundee

Perth – Inverness

Cupar – Leuchars

A social media post by Network Rail explained safety checks need to take place in daylight before services can resume.

It read: “Tomorrow, we’ll need to inspect all currently shut routes for damage caused by flooding/fallen trees.

“This will take several hours and can only be done in daylight.

“Disruption will continue until each line is confirmed safe to reopen.”

Ticket acceptance and replacement busses

Rail tickets will be accepted on Stagecoach East Scotland buses between Dundee, Broughty Ferry, Monifieth, Carnoustie and Arbroath.

Meanwhile, a bus shuttle service will run between Perth and Stirling.

Tickets dated for December 27 will be accepted for travel on December 28 and 29.

The service will depart Perth at 30 minutes past the hour and depart Stirling at 15 minutes past the hour.

Passengers are advised to check routes before travelling using the National Rail real-time Journey Planner.