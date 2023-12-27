Train disruption set to continue after damage caused by Storm Gerrit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Train disruption set to continue after damage caused by Storm Gerrit

Safety checks need to take place in daylight before services can resume. 

By Andrew Robson
Train disruption continues across Tayside and Fife amid damage caused by Storm Gerrit
Trains north of Dundee were cancelled Wednesday afternoon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Train disruption is set to continue throughout Tayside and Fife following damage caused by Storm Gerrit.

Strong winds and heavy rain caused severe disruption to the rail network across the region on Wednesday.

A train hit a tree between Barry Links and Broughty Ferry amid the bad weather – with British Transport Police confirming nobody was injured.

ScotRail cancelled all services north of Dundee until at least Thursday morning.

Additionally, a landslip between Cupar and Leuchars and flooding forced the cancellation of trains in Fife.

Safety checks will now take place on Thursday before services resume.

Train disruption will continue while damage is assessed

Disruption will continue on all services running between:

  • Dundee – Aberdeen
  • Edinburgh – Dundee
  • Perth – Inverness 
  • Cupar – Leuchars

A social media post by Network Rail explained safety checks need to take place in daylight before services can resume.

Landslip on the rail line between Cupar and Leuchars.
Landslip on the line between Cupar and Leuchars. Image: Network Rail

It read: “Tomorrow, we’ll need to inspect all currently shut routes for damage caused by flooding/fallen trees.

“This will take several hours and can only be done in daylight.

“Disruption will continue until each line is confirmed safe to reopen.”

Ticket acceptance and replacement busses

Rail tickets will be accepted on Stagecoach East Scotland buses between Dundee, Broughty Ferry, Monifieth, Carnoustie and Arbroath.

Meanwhile, a bus shuttle service will run between Perth and Stirling.

Tickets dated for December 27 will be accepted for travel on December 28 and 29.

The service will depart Perth at 30 minutes past the hour and depart Stirling at 15 minutes past the hour.

Passengers are advised to check routes before travelling using the National Rail real-time Journey Planner.

